Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Deer Park, Orin-Rice Road, Priest River, Chewelah, Springdale-Hunters Road, Northport, Sandpoint, Athol, Colville, Flowery Trail Road, Bonners Ferry, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Newport, Kettle Falls, and Eastport. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Genesee, Plummer, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
1st winter storm of the season hits four states
The first winter storm of the season arrived in four states on Thursday, bringing with it 50 mile-per-hour winds and as much as two-feet of snow.
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Anatone, Mountain Road, and Peola. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches near the crest and 1 to 3 inches in populated areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2,500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, mainly along and south of Route 28. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum snowfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are expected within the most persistent snow bands. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4377 7448 4378 7458 4390 7462 4400 7502 4402 7516 4354 7511 4340 7508 4340 7466 4345 7456 4363 7455 TIME Y22M12D01T0000Z-Y22M12D01T1200Z COORD...4349 7473 4356 7475 4359 7483 4359 7504 4358 7509 4334 7509 4331 7483 4326 7463 4333 7458 4343 7456 TIME Y22M12D01T1200Z-Y22M12D02T0000Z
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce considerable blowing and drifting snow.. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 23:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the hills and north of Kelso and Longview.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 22:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CST /1 AM MST/ TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM CST /1 AM MST/ to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
Comments / 0