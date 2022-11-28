ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, WY

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Deer Park, Orin-Rice Road, Priest River, Chewelah, Springdale-Hunters Road, Northport, Sandpoint, Athol, Colville, Flowery Trail Road, Bonners Ferry, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Newport, Kettle Falls, and Eastport. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-30 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Potlatch, Genesee, Plummer, and Moscow. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-30 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Anatone, Mountain Road, and Peola. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-30 22:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches near the crest and 1 to 3 inches in populated areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-30 22:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2,500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-01 03:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, mainly along and south of Route 28. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum snowfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are expected within the most persistent snow bands. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4377 7448 4378 7458 4390 7462 4400 7502 4402 7516 4354 7511 4340 7508 4340 7466 4345 7456 4363 7455 TIME Y22M12D01T0000Z-Y22M12D01T1200Z COORD...4349 7473 4356 7475 4359 7483 4359 7504 4358 7509 4334 7509 4331 7483 4326 7463 4333 7458 4343 7456 TIME Y22M12D01T1200Z-Y22M12D02T0000Z
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce considerable blowing and drifting snow.. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this morning.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-30 23:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the hills and north of Kelso and Longview.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-30 22:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-02 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CST /1 AM MST/ TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM CST /1 AM MST/ to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX

