Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The holiday season is the perfect time to gather with friends and family, reflect on the events of the past year and partake in traditions that bring us joy. It’s also a wonderful time of the year for great eating. Here are two dinners that are guaranteed to get you in the spirit.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO