Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
On Milwaukee
Chew on this: Local holiday gift picks for pets
With a daily or monthly pass your dog can play in a safe, off-leash, indoor-outdoor dog park while you and your friends enjoy local craft beers and cocktails. Menomonee Falls, WI. These local ventures started their business simply because they love animals: their animals, your animals, my animals, party animals...
On Milwaukee
6 organizations to consider for #GivingTuesday
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. OK, we’re still full of the gratitude we felt from over the weekend, so let’s pay it forward for Giving Tuesday! There are so many wonderful organizations doing important work, but here are six that really jumped out at us this year.
On Milwaukee
2022 guide to holiday parties at bars
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Milwaukee bars know how to throw a party all year ‘round, but are particularly good at it around the holidays. These parties are free to attend and usually include drink specials and free treats, but each tavern has its own seasonal twist.
On Milwaukee
The 11 days of a Wisconsin State Fair Christmas
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. This content is in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Fair. It's the season of "White Christmas" and winter wonderlands – but I say bah humbug! The charm of a...
On Milwaukee
Dinners guaranteed get you into the holiday spirit
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The holiday season is the perfect time to gather with friends and family, reflect on the events of the past year and partake in traditions that bring us joy. It’s also a wonderful time of the year for great eating. Here are two dinners that are guaranteed to get you in the spirit.
On Milwaukee
Tickets are on sale now for "The Immersive Nutcracker"
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" premieres in 12 North American cities this holiday season, including Milwaukee, where it kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 1. Tickets for the show,...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 47): Tavo's Signature Cuisine
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
Comments / 0