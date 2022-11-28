Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Get up to $1,200 from the stateR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island man, 21, arrested for allegedly beating 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a 21-year-old man from Stapleton beat two NYPD officers in Brooklyn last Friday. Zayan Shar of Osgood Avenue was arrested after the NYPD asked for tips from the public in the assault that occurred on Nov. 25 at about 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Paralyzed from waist down: Gruesome injuries suffered by man stabbed on Staten Island detailed by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 68-year-old man suffered paralysis and other devastating injuries when he was stabbed in broad daylight at the Mariners Harbor Houses. Dyshawn Williams, 37, of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, faces charges that include attempted murder in the gruesome assault at about 12:25...
NYPD makes arrest in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect, 18, faces attempted murder charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two teens in Livingston. The suspect allegedly held a gun to the head of a third victim, a 35-year-old woman, in addition to putting the teens in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project
A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
Man, 18, charged in Staten Island chase where he allegedly crashed stolen BMW, was tasered by cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an 18-year-old man in a stolen car led police on a wild chase through Stapleton that ended with a crash and cops using a taser to subdue the suspect. The pursuit of Tremiek Scott of Gordon Street in the Stapleton Houses began...
Female worker threatened in scary robbery at Staten Island CVS, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man threatened the life of a female worker during a terrifying robbery at CVS on Forest Avenue in West Brighton Tuesday morning, according to sources. “Don’t say anything or I’ll kill you,” the suspect allegedly said to the worker as he fled from the...
NYPD touts recovery of 5 guns in West Brighton and arrest of N.J. man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers confiscated a “large quantity” of guns, magazines and bullets in West Brighton in connection with the arrest of a 36-year-old man from New Jersey. The officers were responding to a domestic-violence call in the vicinity of Morrison and Davis avenues on Sunday...
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Target Shoplifter Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Valley Stream, Police Say
A suspected shoplifter is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store. Nassau County Police responded to the store, located in Valley Stream on West Sunrise Highway, at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Police determined that 30-year-old Sapphire Townes, of...
BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
Trial of homicidal jewelry heist with S.I. ties, harrowing FBI chase set to begin in federal court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Two men charged in connection with a homicidal jewelry heist in Stamford, Connecticut — which ended with a harrowing arrest on Staten Island — are scheduled to stand trial next week in federal court. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore,...
pix11.com
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Alleged gang member in ‘Justice...
NYPD: Man, 53, shot and killed on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in Stapleton Monday night, police said. Two currently unidentified men shot multiple rounds towards the victim, who was struck in the chest outside 180 Broad St. at around 5:33 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The two alleged...
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Man stabbed in stairwell of Bronx subway station, police say
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man in the stairwell of a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said. The 49-year-old victim had refused to give the suspect money prior to the attack in the stairwell of the B and D lines at the Fordham Road station at around 11 p.m., according […]
Alleged subway mass shooter Frank James can be forced to appear in court, judge rules
A Brooklyn Federal Court judge on Wednesday ruled that Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car in April, can be forced to appear in court.
NJ Woman Signed Herself Out Of Group Home Months Before She Was Reported Missing: Police
A search has been launched for a 22-year-old Central Jersey woman who has been missing for weeks, maybe months, authorities said. Veronica McLean's friend reported her missing in late October, after not hearing for her for quite some time, South Brunswick police said. Officers determined that McLean had been living...
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
Police say an arrest has been made and that the wounds are superficial.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1