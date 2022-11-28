ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island man, 21, arrested for allegedly beating 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a 21-year-old man from Stapleton beat two NYPD officers in Brooklyn last Friday. Zayan Shar of Osgood Avenue was arrested after the NYPD asked for tips from the public in the assault that occurred on Nov. 25 at about 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD makes arrest in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect, 18, faces attempted murder charges

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two teens in Livingston. The suspect allegedly held a gun to the head of a third victim, a 35-year-old woman, in addition to putting the teens in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project

A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in stairwell of Bronx subway station, police say

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man in the stairwell of a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said. The 49-year-old victim had refused to give the suspect money prior to the attack in the stairwell of the B and D lines at the Fordham Road station at around 11 p.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
