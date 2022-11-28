ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

GOP-controlled Arizona country refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. State election officials have vowed to...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Cochise County GOP supervisors refuse to certify the 2022 election

Republican supervisors in Cochise County refused Monday to certify the 2022 election, a failure to follow state law that will soon prompt a lawsuit from state election officials. On a 2-to-1 vote Monday morning, two Republican supervisors voted to again delay certification until Friday. But the legal deadline for counties...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
thevailvoice.com

September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report

Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy