Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
Former AZ prosecutors call for investigation into Cochise County Board of Supervisors
Former state and county prosecutors are calling for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors who have not certified the results of the recent election. Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley and former Attorney General Terry Goddard wrote a letter to the current AG and Cochise county...
Cochise County supervisors prove that Katie Hobbs really stinks at cheating
Either the conspiracy theorists and election deniers are totally wrong about Gov.-elect and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, or she is really, really bad at cheating. This is a gift, a freebie, a waist-high fastball served right down the middle of the plate just asking for Hobbs to knock it out of the park.
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
GOP-controlled Arizona country refuses to certify election
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. State election officials have vowed to...
Maricopa, Mohave counties certify election results, Cochise delays certification
Katie Hobbs sues Cochise County after refusal to certify election results. Katie Hobbs has filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after Republican election officials refused to certify their election results by the Monday deadline. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Monday is...
Cochise County GOP supervisors refuse to certify the 2022 election
Republican supervisors in Cochise County refused Monday to certify the 2022 election, a failure to follow state law that will soon prompt a lawsuit from state election officials. On a 2-to-1 vote Monday morning, two Republican supervisors voted to again delay certification until Friday. But the legal deadline for counties...
Voters weigh in on Cochise County Board of Supervisors' vote
Some say it's reasonable to postpone for accuracy, while others are disappointed in the decision. People are weighing in on Cochise County’s Board of Supervisors vote to postpone
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
Crews responding to wildfire near Carr Canyon
Crews are responding to a wildfire near Carr Canyon south of Sierra Vista Tuesday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
Body found inside burned structure in Cochise County, sheriff's office says
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - A person was found dead inside a structure that caught fire in southeastern Arizona, a sheriff's office says. Just after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fry firefighters responded to reports of the fire near Campobello Avenue and Bevers Street. That's...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
