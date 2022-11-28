ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more

We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one — get it while it's still available

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items even after Black Friday has ended, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. You can even find deals on products that are rarely on sale—like gadgets from Apple. In fact, the Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever. Another favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
AOL Corp

The Oceanic+ app is here, turning Apple Watch Ultra into a diving computer

When Apple launched its Apple Watch Ultra in September, the company said the new, rugged wearable will be a fully-fledged diving computer, but the Oceanic+ app that enables that functionality was scheduled to launch at a later date. Now, the day has come: The Oceanic+ app, designed by Huish Outdoors...
9to5Mac

Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider

The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Cult of Mac

Stash your Apple Watch on the go with WaterField’s new Time Travel Case

WaterField Designs’ new Time Travel Case for Apple Watch provides an elegant way to take your smartwatch, its charging puck and up to three bands on the road. Made of full-grain leather, the folding rectangular case comes in four colors, the company said Tuesday. Time Travel Case for Apple...
Cult of Mac

30% off great Laut accessories for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and more

It’s that time of year when Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem to stretch for days and days. The Cult of Mac Store is offering 30% off a range of wonderful Laut accessories for Apple products through Friday, December 2. You can pick up a protective and colorful folio...
CBS News

Walmart Deals for Days: Get an Apple TV 4K for $100 this Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering all sorts of discounts on Apple...
SlashGear

SlashGear

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy