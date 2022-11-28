Read full article on original website
Related
The best Apple Watch apps in 2022
These are the best Apple Watch apps for getting the most out of your smartwatch.
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale right now for the first time ever
The new Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate smartwatch splurge, and right now it’s also on sale for the very first time since it was announced.
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one — get it while it's still available
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items even after Black Friday has ended, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. You can even find deals on products that are rarely on sale—like gadgets from Apple. In fact, the Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever. Another favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
The best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now
Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, including big savings on MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and more.
Want A Longer-Lasting iPhone Battery? Experts Say You Should Switch Off This Setting
Who doesn’t want a longer-lasting iPhone? Considering how much of an investment your phone is, it’s a great idea to take as many steps as possible to prolong its battery life and keep it in top-notch condition so that it stands the test of time. Believe it or not, one way you can achieve this is by disabling certain settings.
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
AOL Corp
The Oceanic+ app is here, turning Apple Watch Ultra into a diving computer
When Apple launched its Apple Watch Ultra in September, the company said the new, rugged wearable will be a fully-fledged diving computer, but the Oceanic+ app that enables that functionality was scheduled to launch at a later date. Now, the day has come: The Oceanic+ app, designed by Huish Outdoors...
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Some New Health-Related Features That May Convince Me To Wear An Apple Watch
The cool features on the Apple Watch Series 8 just might outweigh the fact that it doesn’t mesh with my aesthetic.
Cult of Mac
Stash your Apple Watch on the go with WaterField’s new Time Travel Case
WaterField Designs’ new Time Travel Case for Apple Watch provides an elegant way to take your smartwatch, its charging puck and up to three bands on the road. Made of full-grain leather, the folding rectangular case comes in four colors, the company said Tuesday. Time Travel Case for Apple...
Cult of Mac
30% off great Laut accessories for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and more
It’s that time of year when Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem to stretch for days and days. The Cult of Mac Store is offering 30% off a range of wonderful Laut accessories for Apple products through Friday, December 2. You can pick up a protective and colorful folio...
Apple Reveals Winners Of 2022 App Store Awards
Apple has revealed the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, and there are some surprising games and apps taking home awards this year.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series FCC Listings Reveal Battery Size, Snapdragon Processors
As 2023 rolls around, Samsung is seemingly prepping to launch another series of Galaxy smartphones in February — sporting new cameras and processors.
Foxconn Protests May Mean 6 Million Fewer iPhone Pros For Apple This Year
Between COVID-19 shutdowns and the most recent protests from workers in China, Apple's production of iPhone models could be reduced significantly this year.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get an Apple TV 4K for $100 this Black Friday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering all sorts of discounts on Apple...
Sony Mocopi Movement Trackers Are Like AirTags For VR
Sony introduced its new motion tracking system referred to as "Mocopi," and reservations for the product within the next couple of weeks.
WhatsApp Is Now Letting All iOS And Android Users Message Themselves
Whatsapp will roll out a Message Me feature that allows a user to send themselves personal notes, photos, or other media in the coming weeks.
Xiaomi's Flagship 13 Series Phones Slated For Launch This Week
Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest series of flagship phones this week. We expect the phones to ship in 2023, first in China, then in other markets.
Android Settings And Apps You Need To Block Spam Calls And Texts
Android phones possess a plethora of tools to help you block unwanted and spam calls and texts. Utilizing every avenue available is a matter of knowledge.
SlashGear
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0