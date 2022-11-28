MSU hockey jumps to No. 13 in USCHO poll after earning fourth sweep of season

Following a brutal stretch of games, it's right back to the road for Michigan State. This Wednesday night, the Spartans are heading to South Bend to take on Notre Dame as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. With the event recently canceled, this will be the final game MSU will play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the foreseeable future. Much has been said about Michigan State's tough opening schedule, and the past few days haven't been any different. A good chunk of the previous week was spent in Portland, with Michigan State competing in three contests in the Phil Knight Invitational....
Four Spartans have received post-season awards from the Big Ten Conference for their performance on the offensive side of the ball.Redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team as selected by Big Ten coaches and received an honorable mention as selected by conference media.Reed returned to Michigan State after a breakout season last year. He finished this season ninth overall in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 636 and tenth overall in touchdown catches with five, despite being sidelined early in the season after suffering a freak injury. Reed recently announced his intent...
Senior defensive back Kendell Brooks has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, foregoing his final year of college eligibility. He made the news official with an announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/VgxLZ2vBR6— Kendell Brooks (@4thQtrKB) December 1, 2022 Brooks played a key defensive role for the Spartans, having playing in 11 of MSU's 12 games this season. He first joined the team in January 2021 after transferring from Division III North Greenville University in South Carolina. Brooks played two seasons there before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been his junior season, which is why he was granted an...
Two years ago, Michigan State women's soccer won one game all season long.One game.Fast forward two years later, that same program won seventeen games (breaking the program record of 15), won the Big Ten Championship, hosted its first ever NCAA Tournament game and advanced to the second round of that same tournament for the third time ever. How did this all happen so fast?There are many reasons why the switch has been flipped with the program, but one man spearheads it all. That man is Head Coach Jeff Hosler. Winning is not new to Hosler, as he has had previous...
The Big Ten Conference has officially reviewed the postgame tunnel incident that took place in Michigan Stadium following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29.Following its review, the conference has determined that seven Michigan State players were at fault."The conference determined that during the postgame, seven Michigan State University football student-athletes participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet to strike University of Michigan student athletes," the Big Ten said in a statement.Michigan State will be fined $100,000 for the incident and redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, who was charged with felonious assault by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor...
Michigan State dropped eight spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll. The Spartans went 2-1 in the Phil Knight Invitational this week, notching a pair of tight wins against Oregon and Portland. MSU's loss came at the hands of Alabama in the first game of the PKI. Michigan State is back in action this Wednesday, facing off against Notre Dame in South Bend in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Sitting atop the AP Poll is Houston, who ranks No. 1 for the first time since 1983. The Big Ten is well represented in the poll, with six teams inside the Top 25. Purdue, Indiana and Illinois all rank ahead of Michigan State, with the Boilermakers leading the group at No. 5. The Spartans dropped from No. 16 to No. 21 in the latest Student Media Poll. Below is this week's AP rankings: 1. Houston 2. Texas3. Virginia4. Arizona5. Purdue6. Baylor7. Creighton 8. UConn9. Kansas10. Indiana 11. Arkansas11(t). Alabama13. Tennessee14. Gonzaga15. Auburn16. Illinois17. Duke18. North Carolina19. Kentucky20. Michigan State21. UCLA22. Maryland23. Iowa State24. San Diego State25. Ohio State
Sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer hauled in multiple conference recognitions Tuesday. He was named the Big Ten's Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, the first Spartan to win it since the award's inception in 2011. Baringer was also named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, the first Spartan to earn the selection since Mike Sadler in 2012 and 2013. Bryce Baringer went from walk-on to shattering @MSU_Football records, currently ranking No. 1 in the NCAA at an average of 49.0 yards per punt and a total of 2,450 yards.@bigten 𝗘𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻-𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝘀 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 pic.twitter.com/nkaJAOmo4b— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 29, 2022...
After a hot winning streak over stellar squads like Kentucky and Villanova, Michigan State traveled to Portland, Oregon where it finished the weekend 2-1, losing to Alabama in the first round and defeating Oregona and Portland in the subsequent rounds.As MSU nears week four of the college basketball season, the Phil Knight Invitational has offered us a better idea of what to expect of Izzo's 2022-23 team moving forward.1. Injuries are a silent killerIt was evident once news spread Thursday afternoon of senior forward Malik Hall's three week absence that injuries would serve as limitation over the weekend. With an...
With the season officially wrapped up for Michigan State, there will be plenty of roster changes for the program in the coming months. If Mel Tucker's first few seasons as head coach taught us anything, it's that MSU will almost certainly be active in the portal this offseason. Just a few days after the season's end the Spartans are already making moves in the transfer portal. Freshman kicker Jack Stone entered the portal Monday night while wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in early November. Who's out:K Jack StoneMichigan State > ?Stone...
The Office of Student Experiences will be hosting an Off-campus/Commuter and Transfer Student Appreciation Day event on Dec. 1, 2022, in room 110 of the Student Services Building. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be provided.The day of celebration, which is unique to Michigan State University, is hosted to "acknowledge the unique experience of being a commuter/off-campus and transfer student" and to celebrate students' "unique contribution to the MSU university community," the Office of Student Experiences' website said.The event will begin at noon with lunch available for attendees. Participants are also allowed to bring their own lunch, the event flyer said. At 12:30 p.m., Involve@State, MSU's registered student organization platform, will give information on how to sign up and what programs and services are available for commuter and transfer students. The rest of the event will serve as an informal time for students to socialize and make connections. An email sent to off-campus and transfer students said the event will feature free giveaways and chances to win prizes.Registration is not required for attendance, but it is encouraged in order to ensure enough food is ordered. Students can register by clicking here.
This Friday, Spartan Upcycle will host its final event of the semester. Students are invited to create winter wreaths out of reclaimed materials at the MSU Surplus Store.Organizers will collect "discarded books, paper, metal, fabric and objects found in nature" from the surplus store and provide supplies for students to create wreaths "embellished with ribbon, yarn, glitter, paint" and much more.Surplus Store education coordinator Katie Deska is an organizer of Friday's event. She said they "want to do something for students that makes them feel they can get a chance to relax a little bit and wind down."In that spirit,...
Trey Mullin wears a black ski mask that's covering everything but his eyes. Next to him are three of his friends and business partners. He pulls down the bottom of his ski mask so he can introduce himself.Mullin, a digital storytelling junior, is more popularly known by his stage name, Xotrey. He's always wanted to be a rockstar.He's been making rap music for seven years. He recently dropped his debut album, "THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME," and he's about to clear 30,000 monthly listeners on his Spotify page."I got caught up in the idea of living a celebrity rock...
The university's official fall break is on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, which allows little time for out-of-state students to travel back home. The Fall 2022 Enrollment Report says out-of-state students make up 22.7% of the total undergraduate enrollment."I definitely think that we should get more time off because … traveling takes almost all day," criminal justice sophomore Agata Osmolska said.Traveling to the airport on a bus and being required to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of departure becomes a day-long transportation ride, nursing sophomore Abby Fogerty said. She has an exam on Wednesday afternoon and a flight...
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
At the general assembly meeting for the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, on Nov. 17, two special presentations focused on healthcare and relationship violence and sexual misconduct, or RVSM, initiatives at MSU. The meeting rounded out Mental Health Awareness Week."We were asked back in October to give a summary of everything that's happened in the RVSM space from 2019 to 2022 to the Faculty Senate and to do so in 15 to 20 minutes," MSU psychology professor and RVSM adviser Rebecca Campbell said. "That is not possible ... there is literally no way I can do justice...
You might have passed one of them in the hallway, or spotted one taking a sneaky photo of their meal in a campus dining hall. You might even have met them without knowing. They walk among us. They're a voice of the people, an anonymous mouthpiece for students' strong opinions of East Lansing's eats. They are the Michigan State University Food Critics.In fall of 2021, six friends realized they were talking quite a bit about the food served on campus. One joked they should document and review their experiences of the dining halls. Another stepped up and created an Instagram...
Interim president Teresa Woodruff is a woman with diverse talents. Her background in science and leadership has led her to be an inspiration for various female empowerment groups on campus.She came to MSU in August 2020 as provost. Her background in biological sciences, ovarian biology and reproductive science helped her specialize and merge the two fields of oncology and fertility. She even created her own term: "oncofertility." All of these accomplishments have given her a foundation to be prepared for the role she has stepped into. Woodruff continues to get rave reviews in the interactions she has had with different...
Former Congressman, U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House Chief of Staff and CIA Director Leon Panetta is concerned about the state of polarization in the United States and the future implications it can have on democracy. Panetta visited Michigan State University on Tuesday to speak at the annual Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum. He discussed issues ranging from Iran's nuclear capabilities to his own experiences in government. However, he's most concerned about both finding ways for lawmakers to come together and the war in Ukraine.Panetta served as a democratic representative from California in the U.S. House from 1977 to 1993....
At 14 years old, environmental studies and sustainability senior Lauren Sawyer went on a backpacking trip in Washington. As she made her way across the region - which has, in recent years, been hit hard by heatwaves, wildfires and the requisite poor air-quality - she began learning about climate change and its effects. It was her connection to nature that first inspired her to get involved with climate science."For as long as I can remember I've always really loved going outside," Sawyer said.But as she grew older, her experiences gave her a more nuanced view of what climate activism can...
