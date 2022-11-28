Read full article on original website
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Microsoft President Brad Smith To Meet With FTC About $69B Activision Blizzard Deal: Report
Back in January, Microsoft Corp MSFT announced the company was acquiring game developer and interactive entertainment content publisher Activision Blizzard ATVI. On Wednesday, Microsoft President Brad Smith and his attorneys will be heading to Washington D.C. to meet with the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) three Democratic members — FTC Chair Lina Khan and commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — to ensure the deal isn’t scrapped due to anti-trust concerns, reported the New York Post from unnamed sources. Republican FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson has already voiced support.
Facebook Parent Threatens To Take All News Off Platforms If US Passes 'Ill-Considered' Bill — But Is It 'Bluffing?'
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META Communications Director Andy Stone said the social media giant would consider removing news from its platform if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, but the company’s statement was met with skepticism online. What Happened: Stone shared Meta’s statement on the Journalism Competition...
Comcast Invests in Chico, Calif. Launching Three New Lift Zones to Help Increase Digital Equity in the Region
--News Direct-- Comcast today announced the opening of a new Lift Zone at The Jesus Center and one in The Torres Community Shelter in Chico to provide free WiFi access to families across the area with an additional Lift Zone location opening at The Jesus Center early next year. As...
Benzinga Asks ChatGPT About Its Position As The #1 Place For Investing: Here's What The Chatbot Told Us
The internet is buzzing about the release of ChatGPT, a language model that uses artificial intelligence. The chatbot was created by OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 by CEO Sam Altman, as well as Elon Musk among the other co-founders. What Happened: To give you an example of how advanced...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
$105M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy
Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
Apple Supplier Reportedly Sees Full Production Comeback At COVID-Hit China Plant By Early Jan
After some turbulent weeks, the COVID-hit China plant of a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier reportedly expects to return to 100% production levels around late December to early January. What Happened: Foxconn Technology and the local government are working closely on the recruitment drive after 20,000 employees, most of them...
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion. Joseph Terranova of Virtus...
How Elon Musk Can Sidestep Apple's 30% App Store Fee And Still Keep The Platform On App Store
It seemed last week that Twitter owner Elon Musk could be preparing for a showdown with Apple, Inc. AAPL but the billionaire confirmed later that all is well between the two. A Lose-Lose Proposition: If Twitter is removed from Apple’s App Store, both have a lot to lose, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter. If it comes to an “all-out war” with Apple, Twitter will likely struggle to survive, he said. The Apple writer noted that the App Store provides Twitter with access to 1.5 billion devices.
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
Pinterest Stock Is Popping After Hours: What's Going On?
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the Company announced a partnership with Elliott Investment Management. What Happened: Idea discovery platform company Pinterest has entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management, which includes the appointment of Elliott Management's Marc Steinberg to the Company's board.
Array Technologies' Long-Term Prospects For Utility-Scale Solar Wins Analyst Conviction
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc ARRY with an Overweight rating and a price target of $28. The rating reflected a blend of the analyst's target P/E multiple, target EV/EBITDA multiples, and discounted cash flow analysis. Array is the second-largest solar tracker company in the...
Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPPI) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline
WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors.
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
