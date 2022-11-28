Read full article on original website
Holiday Themed Events Happening this Weekend in Erie
According to VisitErie, there are a lot of holiday events kicking off this weekend. The following holiday events are taking place this weekend:. Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland: December 1st - 31st, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Presque Isle Lights: December 1st - January 3rd, 6 -9 p.m. Downtown d'Lights: December 2nd,...
Santa & Mrs. Claus will Light up Perry Square during Downtown d'Lights
Downtown d'Lights will return this Friday. Downtown d'Lights, presented by UPMC Health Plan, will take place in Perry Square. The event will feature the lighting of park decorations and the Downtown Holiday Tree. Erie Downtown Partnership partnered with multiple organizations to make a bigger impact on the community during this...
Festival of Trees Winners Announced
After a long holiday weekend of voting, we have the winners from this year's Festival of Trees. Erie News Now's military-themed tree won this year's people's choice award. It was decorated by Potratz Floral. The tree reflected the station's work with local veterans with The Wall That Heals and Vietnam...
The St. Susan’s Center Needs Your Help This “Giving Tuesday”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s only soup kitchen, which fills the bellies of anyone who walks through their doors, hopes to take advantage of “Giving Tuesday” and not only raise funds for their charitable efforts, but also, increase their volunteer base. The St. Susan’s...
Augie's Pizza to Close this Saturday after 45 Years in the Corry Community
Augie's Pizza in Corry announced on Facebook that the business will be closing at the end of day Saturday, December 3rd. Augie's Pizza has worked to provide a high quality product within a family atmosphere for over 45 years. Patrons shared on Facebook that the business will be missed in...
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
WNY weather causes power outages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York. As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton. Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon. Around...
Gas Tax Holiday Ends Thursday In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A policy that froze Chautauqua County’s gas tax ends on Thursday. Over the summer, the Chautauqua County Legislature passed what’s known as a “Gas Tax Holiday” in an effort to provide some relief for drivers at the pump; setting the tax cap at .12 cents.
News 2 You: Our weekly walk back in time through the history of Buffalo and beyond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Week In 2012. 10 Years ago this week, when the home of the Buffalo Bills was still called Ralph Wilson Stadium, a lot of folks still used a BlackBerry, the once popular communication devices which were finally discontinued earlier this year. Just weeks after FWS,...
Jamestown Road Crews Ready For Storm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a lake effect snowstorm on the horizon, those with the Jamestown Department of Public Works are getting ready to tackle whatever comes their way. Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer tells us that no matter what hits our area, he and his team...
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
Rain, snow melt floods basements of Orchard Park homeowners
One area that was the bull's eye from our historic snow storm, is now dealing with flooding problems. Orchard Park received nearly 80 inches of snow which has been gradually melting.
Once targeted for demolition, East Side building is revived as apartments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side building once targeted for demolition has been revived as a residential complex in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. In August, the former Jankowski Cigar Factory building at 595 Fillmore Ave. reopened as the Cigar Factory Apartments, the $2.4 million centerpiece of a redevelopment effort by the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services.
Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca
A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.
2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
Holiday Valley + Kissing Bridge Closed After Massive Snowfall
A week after Western New York got hit with a big storm, ski country in Western New York is closed down. Parts of the Buffalo area got over 80 inches of snow (that is taller than almost every Buffalo Bills player on the roster) the weekend before Thanksgiving. In true...
Jumper Cables Trigger Garage Fire in Jamestown
A fire that broke out late Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side destroyed a garage and its contents, including a car. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Blanchard Street -- near Winsor Street and Alton Place -- shortly before 10:30 AM. Achterberg says they encountered a lot of fire when they arrived...
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
