Shania Twain Adds New Dates to Upcoming ‘Queen of Me’ Tour

Country music icon Shania Twain is making a big splash, even as we are several weeks away from the release of her upcoming album, Queen of Me . This project is the singer’s first major album release since her 2017 album Now made its debut. Now, while Twain is still months away from kicking off the upcoming tour to coincide with the release of the upcoming album, the star is already adding more shows to her intense international concert schedule.

The on-sale date for this upcoming tour came earlier this month. And Shania Twain was quickly selling out the shows. Now, she’s adding a couple of extra dates in two cities. And entirely new shows in three more.

Shania Twain Adds More Shows To Her Upcoming Queen Of Me Tour Schedule

Twain announced these latest additions in a recent Instagram post . In the post, the country music superstar thanks her fans for the “amazing” support before sharing the big news.

“The reaction to my Queen Of Me Tour has been… just amazing!!!” Twain shares in her Monday morning Insta post.

“So many sold out shows,” the country music hitmaker adds.

“Sooooo we’re playing five more shows!!” she says. “Tickets on sale this Friday, at 10am local time.”

Twain shared her gorgeous concert poster pic in the Insta post featuring the Any Man Of Mine singer looking fiercely glamourous donning a stunning black dress and cowboy hat while riding on the back of a horse. The poster features the many concert dates scheduled for the 2023 tour. The additions are highlighted with yellow notes.

The newly added concert shows include a July 3 performance in Bethel, New York, a July 24 date in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a September 28 Queen of Me concert performance in Leeds, U.K. Shania Twain has also added second-night performances to some of her already sold-out shows during the tour.

These second-night stops are scheduled to take place in Moncton in New Brunswick, Canada as well as a follow-up performance in Glasgow, U.K. Also included in the concert poster graphic shared to the Insta post are a count of the singer’s already sold-out shows highlighted in pink.

This tour marks Shania Twain’s first tour in nearly five years, following the star’s Las Vegas residency. The tour will kick off on April 28 in Spokane, Washington. Among the various stops will be Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, LA, New York, London, and Dublin.

