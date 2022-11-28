ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Shania Twain Adds New Dates to Upcoming ‘Queen of Me’ Tour

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGuu0_0jQ7cByH00

Country music icon Shania Twain is making a big splash, even as we are several weeks away from the release of her upcoming album, Queen of Me . This project is the singer’s first major album release since her 2017 album Now made its debut. Now, while Twain is still months away from kicking off the upcoming tour to coincide with the release of the upcoming album, the star is already adding more shows to her intense international concert schedule.

The on-sale date for this upcoming tour came earlier this month. And Shania Twain was quickly selling out the shows. Now, she’s adding a couple of extra dates in two cities. And entirely new shows in three more.

Shania Twain Adds More Shows To Her Upcoming Queen Of Me Tour Schedule

Twain announced these latest additions in a recent Instagram post . In the post, the country music superstar thanks her fans for the “amazing” support before sharing the big news.

“The reaction to my Queen Of Me Tour has been… just amazing!!!” Twain shares in her Monday morning Insta post.

“So many sold out shows,” the country music hitmaker adds.

“Sooooo we’re playing five more shows!!” she says. “Tickets on sale this Friday, at 10am local time.”

Twain shared her gorgeous concert poster pic in the Insta post featuring the Any Man Of Mine singer looking fiercely glamourous donning a stunning black dress and cowboy hat while riding on the back of a horse. The poster features the many concert dates scheduled for the 2023 tour. The additions are highlighted with yellow notes.

The newly added concert shows include a July 3 performance in Bethel, New York, a July 24 date in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a September 28 Queen of Me concert performance in Leeds, U.K. Shania Twain has also added second-night performances to some of her already sold-out shows during the tour.

These second-night stops are scheduled to take place in Moncton in New Brunswick, Canada as well as a follow-up performance in Glasgow, U.K. Also included in the concert poster graphic shared to the Insta post are a count of the singer’s already sold-out shows highlighted in pink.

This tour marks Shania Twain’s first tour in nearly five years, following the star’s Las Vegas residency. The tour will kick off on April 28 in Spokane, Washington. Among the various stops will be Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, LA, New York, London, and Dublin.

The post Shania Twain Adds New Dates to Upcoming ‘Queen of Me’ Tour appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed

It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Outsider.com

Jill Biden Reveals Pics of 2022 White House Christmas Decorations

Now that we’ve gotten our fill of Thanksgiving turkey, Americans are digging out their holiday decorations in preparation for Christmas. That includes the United States’ first lady, Jill Biden. Taking to Twitter Monday, the wife of President Joe Biden shared festive photos of the White House’s Christmas decorations. Her image gallery captured the beauty of the holidays in heavily ornamented Christmas trees, wreaths, and more.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Pics Have Fans Saying She’s the Real Entertainer of the Year

Last week, one of country music‘s newest megastars, Luke Combs, took home the Entertainer of the Year win at the CMA Awards for the second time in a row. While we don’t begrudge Combs his latest achievement, some frustrated Carrie Underwood fans have flocked to social media, where many of them have claimed the “Hate My Heart” singer is the “real” entertainer of the year. Their comments came after Carrie Underwood posted epic performance photos from her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Instagram.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Video Reveals Morning Tornado Ripping Through Panama City, Florida as Cars Casually Keep Driving

Following an intense morning weather-wise, a new video of a tornado ripping through Panama City, Florida has surfaced on Twitter. WeatherNation posted the video and wrote, “A tornado warning was issued for Panama City Beach, Florida earlier this morning and this is why. Stay weather aware if you are in FL this morning, a lot of severe storms are moving through.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
Outsider.com

Man’s Tongue Amputated in Life-Saving Measure After Being Bitten by Snake

An Indian man is recovering after he had his tongue as a life-saving measure after he was bitten by a poisonous snake. According to the Daily Star, Dr. S Senthil Kumaran, chief physician of Erode Manian Medical Centre, stated the patent, who was from Gobichettipalayam, in the southern Indian province of Tamil Nadu, lost a part of his tongue after it had been severely damaged by the snake venom.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

595K+
Followers
67K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy