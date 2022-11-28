ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment To Oversee His Expanding Empire

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNtZk_0jQ7c6dt00

Eric Church is taking on a lot of new endeavors as we approach the New Year. He most recently announced the launch of his “all-inclusive” enterprise, Solid Entertainment. Church spearheaded Solid Entertainment alongside his longtime manager John Peets. Together, the pair intends to use the enterprise to help maintain the country music star’s expanding empire. This includes the singer’s brand new Sirius XM radio station Outsiders Radio , as well as other new and ongoing projects.

According to a press release, Solid Entertainment “centralizes all things Church,” helping Eric Church maintain major brand investments. Aside from the launch of his new radio station, the enterprise will aid in supporting the financial “infrastructure” of Eric Church’s upcoming Lower Broadway venue , Chief’s, in Nashville, as well as that associated with his fan club, the Church Choir. It will also help the country singer better delegate management of sales related to brand merchandise.

Both Church and Peets spoke out about their pride in the launch of Solid Entertainment. Church, in particular, emphasized that while he nor the members of his team have stepped into the music industry for the business, it’s growing business functions that help Eric Chruch connect with his fanbase and other professionals.

“I’m incredibly proud of the path we’ve taken to get to this point in all our careers and to have experienced so much of it together,” Church gushed. “As our business continues to expand in different areas, it was important to me to establish a team of people that is focused on this growth. None of us got into music for the business of it, yet it’s part of how we are our most creative selves: through finding those other avenues for connection.”

He concluded, “It’s humbling to be in a position where such incredibly talented people want to focus on the future together.”

Eric Church Delegates Business Branches to Talented Industry Individuals

With Eric Church’s newest endeavor comes a new team of music industry professionals to help promote the Chief’s brand. Below is a list of industry professionals to whom the singer has delegated important roles.

  • Marshall Alexander: Solid Entertainment President and Eric Church’s representative for Chief’s
  • Brandon Schneeberger: Overseeing Eric Church’s day-to-day management
  • Shane Allen & Kimsey Kerr: “Industry vets” that have been tasked with running SiriusXM’s Outsiders Radio
  • Brian Chisholm: Eric Church’s digital marketing lead
  • Hayley Harris: Managing Eric Church’s fan club, the Church Choir
  • Matt Wheeler: Overseeing Chief Merchandise

Eric Church’s manager John Peets also spoke out about their newest joint endeavor. He said, “I am very proud to take our professional relationship to the next level. We have been working creatively together since 2004, and Solid Entertainment represents a fresh look and continued commitment to all that we have built. I look forward to adding to this foundation with an eye towards all that is to come with the ongoing expansion of Eric’s empire.”

The post Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment To Oversee His Expanding Empire appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed

It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Video Reveals Morning Tornado Ripping Through Panama City, Florida as Cars Casually Keep Driving

Following an intense morning weather-wise, a new video of a tornado ripping through Panama City, Florida has surfaced on Twitter. WeatherNation posted the video and wrote, “A tornado warning was issued for Panama City Beach, Florida earlier this morning and this is why. Stay weather aware if you are in FL this morning, a lot of severe storms are moving through.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
Outsider.com

Jill Biden Reveals Pics of 2022 White House Christmas Decorations

Now that we’ve gotten our fill of Thanksgiving turkey, Americans are digging out their holiday decorations in preparation for Christmas. That includes the United States’ first lady, Jill Biden. Taking to Twitter Monday, the wife of President Joe Biden shared festive photos of the White House’s Christmas decorations. Her image gallery captured the beauty of the holidays in heavily ornamented Christmas trees, wreaths, and more.
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Death: New Major Update Involving Twin Sister Released

Angel Carter, who is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has his ashes in her possession and filed for involvement in his estate. Angel seeks to become the administrator of Aaron’s estate. Aaron was at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 3. He was 34 years old, found dead in his bathtub, and left no will at all. Carter was reportedly dealing with substance abuse issues and mental health problems.
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Outsider.com

Man’s Tongue Amputated in Life-Saving Measure After Being Bitten by Snake

An Indian man is recovering after he had his tongue as a life-saving measure after he was bitten by a poisonous snake. According to the Daily Star, Dr. S Senthil Kumaran, chief physician of Erode Manian Medical Centre, stated the patent, who was from Gobichettipalayam, in the southern Indian province of Tamil Nadu, lost a part of his tongue after it had been severely damaged by the snake venom.
Outsider.com

Man Dies After Catching on Fire at Hospital

A man died after catching on fire at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day and now his family is left with unanswered questions about what exactly happened. According to WKRN, Bobby Ray’s wife, Kathy Stark, revealed that he had been bedridden for the past seven years. Earlier this month, he went to the hospital for bed sores and a foot infection. He was eventually transferred to Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center. Stark revealed that her husband ended up coding. As the staff attempted to revive him, everything suddenly turned chaotic. “They started the paddles, and it just blew up,” Stark explained. “Everything. I saw that and I just burst out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Death Toll Released After Tornado in Alabama

Severe storms ravaged the south between Tuesday and Wednesday, and accompanying tornadoes shredded homes and damaged infrastructure. In Alabama specifically, one tornado resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injured a third. CNN states 29 tornado reports have come in since Tuesday afternoon. Affected states include Mississippi...
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

595K+
Followers
67K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy