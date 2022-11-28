Couple from Arizona disappears while kayaking off Mexico beach. Woman’s body found

A woman’s body was found days after she and her husband got lost at sea while kayaking off a beach in Mexico, university officials said.

Yeon-Su Kim, a Northern Arizona University professor and her husband, Corey Allen, vanished on Thursday, Nov. 24, after strong winds hit the Puerto Peñasco area, the university’s president, Jose Luis Cruz Rivera said in a statement.

Puerto Peñasco is also known as Rocky Point, a popular tourist destination in Mexico.

Rescuers began searching for the couple but could not find them or their green kayaks, a local rescue agency said.

Then a body that appeared to be similar to Kim’s was found floating near the Mayan Palace, a hotel in Rocky Point, on Sunday, Nov. 27, rescuers said.

Her sister-in-law confirmed her identity, rescuers said.

Allen is still missing.

The couple had also been kayaking with their daughter before disappearing, according to a GoFundMe page.

Allen took his daughter back to shore because of the strong winds and went to rescue his wife, but the two never returned to the shoreline, according to the fundraising page.

Kim had been a professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Forestry. She had worked for the school since 1998.

