2-a-days: Lexington returns slew of state wrestling qualifiers
LEXINGTON — The Lexington wrestling team gained plenty of valuable experience last year — experience they hope will result in more victories this year. The Minutemen qualified four wrestlers for state last year and all four return. Senior Daven Naylor (36-11) leads the list of returnees. He placed...
2-a-Days: S-E-M plans to ride fall sports' momentum
SUMNER — S-E-M put together a legendary fall sports season with the football team reaching the state playoff semifinals and the volleyball team advancing to the state tournament quarterfinals. Winter could be equally as historic. The same girls, for the most part, will step off the volleyball court and...
J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage
KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter. “I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Haarbergs receive Kearney Sertoma Club's October Yard of the Month Award
KEARNEY — Elaine and Kent Haarberg moved from their farmhouse near Imperial in southwest Nebraska to Kearney about four years ago. They said much of their spare time is devoted to following their grandkids’ activities, and yes, one of their grandsons, Heinrich Haarberg, is a quarterback on the Huskers’ roster.
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.
St. James Catholic Church offers comfort for the grieving this holiday season
KEARNEY — St. James Catholic Church at 3801 A Avenue will host an informal social gathering at 11:30 a.m. Sunday (after the 10:30 a.m. Mass) for those who are grieving, whether after a recent loss or a loss from years ago. A light luncheon of soup, cheese and dessert...
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Bravo: 'Like the Down of a Thistle' poetry for the holidays
KEARNEY — When it comes to exchanging ideas, poetry speaks volumes. “Poetry, like any other kind of art form, expresses things that can’t be expressed in any other way,” said Mark Foradori, one of the founders of the Prairie Art Brothers. “When you put the words together to write a poem, you convey not only the description and the meaning of what you’re talking about, but you also convey the emotion behind it.”
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (35) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
Interstate 80 between Shelton, Wood River reopens after peroxide leak
Interstate 80 from Shelton to Wood River has reopened after crews cleaned up an organic peroxide leak. The Nebraska State Patrol said cleanup efforts took about 24 hours. In a Facebook post, the patrol said a crash caused the leak, which required specialized Hazmat cleanup. There were no injuries. "Thanks...
Some downtown streets will close for Christmas Walk on The Bricks Thursday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that Central Avenue from Railroad Street to the south side of 22nd Street, and from the north side of 22nd Street to 25th Street will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. The purpose of the closure is for the Christmas...
Kearney street will close so lights can go on 2nd Avenue overpass
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
Kearney area police operation nets 2 drug, weapons arrests
KEARNEY — Two arrests were made Tuesday when law officers executed a search warrant for drugs and weapons at Valley View Trailer Park in east Kearney. • Zachary R. Walker, 20, arrested on three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
