fox17.com
Police search for five suspects who attacked Buddhist monk, stole from Nashville Temple
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for five people who attacked a Buddhist monk and robbed a Nashville Temple. The attackers robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville Sunday morning, Metro Police report. The victim was approached by the individuals at...
fox17.com
Metro Police: Man arrested after months of alleged burglaries at Home Depot store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man arrested Tuesday is accused of burglarizing the same Home Depot store over the span of four months. Metro Police allege 28-year-old Travis Wayne Thomas stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot on Powell Avenue since August. Thomas was arrested this...
fox17.com
Police search for suspect accused of stealing morphine, oxycodone pills from CVS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are working to identify a man who claimed to be armed and stole prescription pills from a CVS pharmacy. The suspect stole several bottles of prescription drugs from the pharmacy located at 3715 Hillsboro Pike including morphine and oxycodone pills, Metro Police report.
fox17.com
Police looking for man who pawned guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of pawning off a guitar that had been stolen from a Nashville music studio. Police say the classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio on Nov. 11 and was pawned off later that afternoon.
fox17.com
Metro Police search for suspect who opened fire on an Antioch laundromat, injured victim
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the person responsible for shooting a man inside a laundromat on Antioch Pike in November. Police report that the victim was on his phone when he said the suspect in the attached photos opened fire outside the Jumbo Laundry in Antioch on Nov. 16.
fox17.com
Sophomore brought loaded gun on her first day at Hillwood High: Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10th grade student hat Hillwood High School is facing charges after police say she brought a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police say it was the 16-year-old's first day at the school. The student was reportedly observed walking in a hallway and appeared to be upset. Officers said she stated that "she had a weapon and would shoot up the school."
fox17.com
Two juveniles overdose on Benadryl they took from Ashland City school, one has died
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two juveniles overdosed on Benadryl they took from a nurse's station at an Ashland City school, leaving one of them dead. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) patrol deputies responded to a CPR in progress call at the Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City, TN, MCSO reported.
fox17.com
Kentucky man accused of stabbing wife in eye with broom handle
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky.--A Kentucky man is accused of stabbing his wife in the eye with a broom stick according to police. The Hopkinsville Police Department (HPD) has charged 47-year-old Chad Love with 1st degree assault domestic violence and terroristic threatening for the incident. According to the police report, Love stabbed his...
fox17.com
Felony lane gang participant sentenced to 57 months by Nashville court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Florida man and felony lane gang participant was sentenced Monday in Nashville for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy. The suspect, 40-year-old Melvin Brooks of Fort Lauderdale, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for the conspiracy, while using methods associated with the tactics of what is commonly known as the Felony Lane Gang (FLG), according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
fox17.com
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after being hit by vehicle in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian was life-flighted by helicopter to Nashville after being hit by a vehicle in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the single-vehicle occurred near 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard, in front of Wendy’s around 5:30 p.m. The status of the victim's injuries...
fox17.com
Metro Nashville Police to collect toys for families in need
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department's Mounted Patrol Division's Christmas Basket Program is back at the Nashville Zoo on Saturday, Dec. and Sunday, Dec. 4. The Christmas Basket Program is a toy drive where visitors to the Zoo have the opportunity to add some holiday cheer to...
fox17.com
Pedestrian dies trying to cross Opry Mills Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Saturday night while trying to cross Opry Mills Drive has died, according to Metro Police. Police say Charles Joyner, 77, was attempting to cross the sidewalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57 just after 10 p.m. Saturday. During their attempt, they were hit by a 2020 Volvo SUV. Police say that Chelsea Newman, 34, was the driver behind the vehicle.
fox17.com
Former Brookmeade Park resident shares perspective on camp, enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park will officially close on Jan. 4. For many who live in the area, the official closure’s been a long-time coming. Jamie Villegas lived at Brookmeade this past summer until Villegas found housing through the Mental Health Coop. Villegas witnessed all of the...
fox17.com
Williamson County Police investigate human remains found in wooded area
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Williamson County Police are investigating human remains found in a wooded area over the weekend. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road on Saturday when they stumbled upon the remains, officials confirm. The hunter then notified Williamson County Sherriff's Office (WCSO).
fox17.com
A TN school district fines kids for using cell phones. Is it legal?
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sneaky text message in class could cost you in Robertson County Schools (RCS). School policy says students can be charged $10 to $40 per offense if they’re caught using a phone in class. District leaders say it’s the only way they’ve gotten...
fox17.com
Where homeless will be housed once Brookmeade Park closes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment will officially close on Jan. 4 after a decade of issues. In the coming weeks, those who live at Brookmeade will move into a temporary housing church site downtown or in Bellevue, with the goal of moving into permanent supportive housing after 90 to 120 days.
fox17.com
Robertson County Schools charges fines for students caught using phones in class
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cell phones in the classroom come with a price tag for Robertson County students. District policy says students must pay a fine of $10 on the first offense, $20 on second offense, and so on if they’re caught using devices when they shouldn’t be.
fox17.com
Metro Council reacts to Garth Brooks' letter about proposed domed stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Garth Brooks wants a domed stadium after rain postponed his July concert, which would have been an all-time attendance record for Nissan Stadium. The country music icon, Garth Brooks, sent a letter to Metro Council saying a domed stadium is a must in a city known for entertainment.
fox17.com
New Civil War Trails sign to be unveiled in Nashville is 'long overlooked'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In two weeks, a new Civil War Trails sign will be displayed in Music City, an effort some are calling "long overlooked." The project has been years in the making as a dedicated team looks to unveil the truth of three regiments of African American men. Many of these men were formerly enslaved and fought for the first time as US soldiers. This new Civil War Trails sign at STEM Prep Academy will be the first in Nashville entirely committed to telling their story.
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
