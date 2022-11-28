NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In two weeks, a new Civil War Trails sign will be displayed in Music City, an effort some are calling "long overlooked." The project has been years in the making as a dedicated team looks to unveil the truth of three regiments of African American men. Many of these men were formerly enslaved and fought for the first time as US soldiers. This new Civil War Trails sign at STEM Prep Academy will be the first in Nashville entirely committed to telling their story.

