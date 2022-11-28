ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

fox17.com

Sophomore brought loaded gun on her first day at Hillwood High: Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10th grade student hat Hillwood High School is facing charges after police say she brought a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police say it was the 16-year-old's first day at the school. The student was reportedly observed walking in a hallway and appeared to be upset. Officers said she stated that "she had a weapon and would shoot up the school."
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two juveniles overdose on Benadryl they took from Ashland City school, one has died

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two juveniles overdosed on Benadryl they took from a nurse's station at an Ashland City school, leaving one of them dead. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) patrol deputies responded to a CPR in progress call at the Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City, TN, MCSO reported.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
fox17.com

Kentucky man accused of stabbing wife in eye with broom handle

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky.--A Kentucky man is accused of stabbing his wife in the eye with a broom stick according to police. The Hopkinsville Police Department (HPD) has charged 47-year-old Chad Love with 1st degree assault domestic violence and terroristic threatening for the incident. According to the police report, Love stabbed his...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Felony lane gang participant sentenced to 57 months by Nashville court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Florida man and felony lane gang participant was sentenced Monday in Nashville for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy. The suspect, 40-year-old Melvin Brooks of Fort Lauderdale, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for the conspiracy, while using methods associated with the tactics of what is commonly known as the Felony Lane Gang (FLG), according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Nashville Police to collect toys for families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department's Mounted Patrol Division's Christmas Basket Program is back at the Nashville Zoo on Saturday, Dec. and Sunday, Dec. 4. The Christmas Basket Program is a toy drive where visitors to the Zoo have the opportunity to add some holiday cheer to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian dies trying to cross Opry Mills Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Saturday night while trying to cross Opry Mills Drive has died, according to Metro Police. Police say Charles Joyner, 77, was attempting to cross the sidewalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57 just after 10 p.m. Saturday. During their attempt, they were hit by a 2020 Volvo SUV. Police say that Chelsea Newman, 34, was the driver behind the vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former Brookmeade Park resident shares perspective on camp, enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park will officially close on Jan. 4. For many who live in the area, the official closure’s been a long-time coming. Jamie Villegas lived at Brookmeade this past summer until Villegas found housing through the Mental Health Coop. Villegas witnessed all of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Williamson County Police investigate human remains found in wooded area

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Williamson County Police are investigating human remains found in a wooded area over the weekend. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road on Saturday when they stumbled upon the remains, officials confirm. The hunter then notified Williamson County Sherriff's Office (WCSO).
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Where homeless will be housed once Brookmeade Park closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment will officially close on Jan. 4 after a decade of issues. In the coming weeks, those who live at Brookmeade will move into a temporary housing church site downtown or in Bellevue, with the goal of moving into permanent supportive housing after 90 to 120 days.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Council reacts to Garth Brooks' letter about proposed domed stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Garth Brooks wants a domed stadium after rain postponed his July concert, which would have been an all-time attendance record for Nissan Stadium. The country music icon, Garth Brooks, sent a letter to Metro Council saying a domed stadium is a must in a city known for entertainment.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New Civil War Trails sign to be unveiled in Nashville is 'long overlooked'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In two weeks, a new Civil War Trails sign will be displayed in Music City, an effort some are calling "long overlooked." The project has been years in the making as a dedicated team looks to unveil the truth of three regiments of African American men. Many of these men were formerly enslaved and fought for the first time as US soldiers. This new Civil War Trails sign at STEM Prep Academy will be the first in Nashville entirely committed to telling their story.
NASHVILLE, TN

