East Texas teenager dies after 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County on Tuesday. The wreck happened on US 175 east of Frankston at about 10:11 p.m. A 2010 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on US Highway 175, and the driver tried to turn left on ACR 3051, said DPS. Authorities […]
KLTV
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 175 in Anderson County Tuesday night. Devany Betancourt, 18, died at the scene, located on U.S. 175 at the intersection of County Road 3051, which is less than a mile east of Frankston. According to...
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
Official reports state that a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday resulted in 2 people dying. Preliminary investigations suggest that a pickup was going in the wrong direction on the Bush Turnpike and struck another vehicle.
Emory And Garland Men Killed In Wrong-Way Turnpike Crash
A 62-year-old Emory man and 24-year-old Garland man were killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way turnpike crash in Dallas County early Tuesday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Preliminary investigation reports by DPS Trooper L. Walter indicate a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Troy Coates of Emory was...
Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
ketk.com
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
KLTV
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A standoff situation at a home in Gun Barrel City has come to an end with two teenagers in custody. Gun Barrel City Police Chief Andrew Williams said two teenagers, a 15-year-old male and a 18-year-old female are in custody following the situation. According...
1 man dead after striking tree in Wood County day before Thanksgiving
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died Wednesday morning after he crashed into a tree during rainy weather and while roads were wet in Wood County. Darryl Johnson, 47, of Yantis, was driving westbound on FM 514, five miles east of Yantis. He failed to drive in...
KLTV
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man who was arrested in September in connection with the death of a woman in 2007 has been released from jail. Wood County judicial records show the disposition for Chad Earl Carr, 40, as “charges dismissed.” He was booked out on Wednesday.
Officials arrest suspect allegedly shot person at convenience store on HWY 322
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A suspect who alleged shot a man at a convenience store last night was arrested in Rusk County. Tyler Arryngton Wallace, 22, was attempting to steal the victim's car at Clayton's convenience store on Highway 322. Wallace shot the victim and fled on foot, according to police.
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
Teens detained after 4-hour standoff at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were detained after a roughly four-hour standoff involving a high-power rifle at a Gun Barrel City home Wednesday. Gun Barrel City police officers responded to the area of the 100 block of Bedfords Bend to reported shots fired....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County
Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
Officials search for missing Rusk County teen
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Grand jury chooses not to indict man arrested in 15-year-old East Texas cold case murder
A Wood County grand jury has chosen to not indict the man who was recently charged with capital murder in connection with the 2007 brutal murder of Brittany McGlone. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Sept. 1 this year on a capital murder charge in the Dallas area by the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
Teen Accused Of Injuring An 11-Year-Old Sibling And Assaulting His Father
1 Sulphur Springs Man Allegedly Choked Female Household Member; Another Allegedly Assaulted A Juvenile. Three Sulphur Springs residents were jailed on assault charges following three unrelated altercations over the past two days. A Sulphur Springs teen was accused of assaulting his father and injuring an 11-year-old sibling Monday evening. A 36-year-old man allegedly choked a female household member Monday afternoon. A 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was also accused of assaulting a juvenile, according to arrest reports.
KLTV
Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Tyler gas station at knifepoint in 2018. Ty Golightly pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime. He will receive credit for 1,680 days in jail.
Winnsboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Troopers Who Arrested Him For DWI
A 39-year-old Winnsboro man was accused Saturday night of assaulting the troopers who arrested him for DWI, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene was contacted by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Fisher to respond on FM 1870, to assist with a traffic stop. Fisher had stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma that’d been reported for as a suspected drunk driver traveling north on FM 1870 for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.
