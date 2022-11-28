ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

KLTV

Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 175 in Anderson County Tuesday night. Devany Betancourt, 18, died at the scene, located on U.S. 175 at the intersection of County Road 3051, which is less than a mile east of Frankston. According to...
FRANKSTON, TX
KSST Radio

Emory And Garland Men Killed In Wrong-Way Turnpike Crash

A 62-year-old Emory man and 24-year-old Garland man were killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way turnpike crash in Dallas County early Tuesday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Preliminary investigation reports by DPS Trooper L. Walter indicate a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Troy Coates of Emory was...
EMORY, TX
ketk.com

East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
WOOD COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County

Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
CBS19

Officials search for missing Rusk County teen

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday. Autumn Theiss has blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and she is 5'3". She told her mom that she was on her way home but she never arrived, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Teen Accused Of Injuring An 11-Year-Old Sibling And Assaulting His Father

1 Sulphur Springs Man Allegedly Choked Female Household Member; Another Allegedly Assaulted A Juvenile. Three Sulphur Springs residents were jailed on assault charges following three unrelated altercations over the past two days. A Sulphur Springs teen was accused of assaulting his father and injuring an 11-year-old sibling Monday evening. A 36-year-old man allegedly choked a female household member Monday afternoon. A 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was also accused of assaulting a juvenile, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Tyler gas station at knifepoint in 2018. Ty Golightly pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime. He will receive credit for 1,680 days in jail.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Troopers Who Arrested Him For DWI

A 39-year-old Winnsboro man was accused Saturday night of assaulting the troopers who arrested him for DWI, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene was contacted by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Fisher to respond on FM 1870, to assist with a traffic stop. Fisher had stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma that’d been reported for as a suspected drunk driver traveling north on FM 1870 for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.
WINNSBORO, TX
