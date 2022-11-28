Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste charged with larceny in Santa Rosa County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail Wednesday night. LaCoste was wanted for larceny in Santa Rosa County for an incident that took place in Gulf Breeze. He has had numerous complaints filed against him across Escambia and Santa Rosa County, and is accused of taking money...
Michigan man arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly breaking into home, stealing truck: sheriff’s office reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun. James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion […]
Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Escambia Co., 1 victim transported to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning. ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot […]
Deputies: 9-year-old girl hospitalized after EMS called to drowning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday morning after emergency crews were called to a drowning at an Escambia County home, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. EMS and deputies were called to the home in the 1600-block of Bruce Street around 11:05 a.m. The sheriff's...
Motorcyclist hospitalized following vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old is hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Escambia County. The accident happened on North T Street near the Gonzalez Street intersection around 11:30 a.m. According to FHP, the driver of the SUV failed to...
66-year-old Pensacola man arrested after DUI crash on Hwy. 97
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after a crash on Highway 97 in Escambia County Monday night. The crash happened at around 6:47 p.m. on Highway 97 and Wiggins Lake Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 66-year-old was traveling south...
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
Man arrested for burglary and battery at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night. According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 […]
Veterinarian who lost 7 dogs in Escambia County house fire refutes claims of hoarding
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- For the first time, the veterinarian who lost her seven dogs in a Escambia County house fire early Tuesday morning spoke with WEAR News. Fire officials told WEAR they discovered what they call "hoarding conditions" inside of the home. The veterinarian, Dr. Cheryl McNeil, told WEAR...
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
Group of kids commended for reporting stolen gun found in Destin pond
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is commending a group of kids who found a stolen gun in a Destin pond and reported it to authorities. Deputies say the children found the gun Saturday in a pond in Destin. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Walton County.
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from […]
Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires
A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
Pensacola Police using grant funding to help crack down on impaired drivers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season. The department has solidified grant funding and is conducting enforcement shifts via the grant to locate impaired drivers and enforce violations that contribute to crashes. "The goal is to remove impaired drivers...
7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
