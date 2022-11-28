ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Michigan man arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly breaking into home, stealing truck: sheriff’s office reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun. James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist hospitalized following vehicle crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old is hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Escambia County. The accident happened on North T Street near the Gonzalez Street intersection around 11:30 a.m. According to FHP, the driver of the SUV failed to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man arrested after DUI crash on Hwy. 97

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after a crash on Highway 97 in Escambia County Monday night. The crash happened at around 6:47 p.m. on Highway 97 and Wiggins Lake Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 66-year-old was traveling south...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Group of kids commended for reporting stolen gun found in Destin pond

DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is commending a group of kids who found a stolen gun in a Destin pond and reported it to authorities. Deputies say the children found the gun Saturday in a pond in Destin. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Walton County.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires

A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police using grant funding to help crack down on impaired drivers

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season. The department has solidified grant funding and is conducting enforcement shifts via the grant to locate impaired drivers and enforce violations that contribute to crashes. "The goal is to remove impaired drivers...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...

