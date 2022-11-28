ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KOEL 950 AM

NE Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban

A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
BREMER COUNTY, IA
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana

If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
INDIANA STATE
FOX2Now

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
MISSOURI STATE
agupdate.com

Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits

Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately, many have a good...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow, violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.
GEORGIA STATE
WOWO News

2022 Census of Agriculture

The USDA mailed survey codes to all known U.S. ag producers with the invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. The ag census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and territory. By completing the survey, producers across the nation can tell their stories and help generate impactful policies to better serve them and future ag producers. Farmers of all sizes, urban and rural, that produced and sold $1,000 or more of products, or normally would have in 2022, are included in the Census. The Census will get mailed in phases, with paper questionnaires following in December. Producers only have to respond once, either online or by mail. Responses are due on February 6, 2023. “The Census of Agriculture is a powerful voice for American agriculture,” says USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The information is an important influence on future ag policy.”
New York Post

United Furniture Industries laid off all 2,700 workers while they were sleeping

A big US furniture company this week fired all of its 2,700 employees while they were sleeping, telling them in texts and emails not to come to work the next day, according to reports. The mass firing on Tuesday by United Furniture Industries, which makes budget-friendly sofas and recliners for Simmons Upholstery, left thousands of employees including truck drivers and factory workers in North Carolina, Mississippi and California unemployed just two days before Thanksgiving. “At the instruction of the board of directors … we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Celebrating contributions to cattle and country

Dawn Breitkreutz grew up in a small town in Minnesota, struggled through high school and wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with her life. Her mom passed away when she was 15 and she felt lost and in need of direction. A military recruiter visited Dawn’s high school, the opportunity to serve sounded interesting, and she was off to basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
beefmagazine.com

Tough time for corn buyers

As Thanksgiving approached, the corn basis in eastern Nebraska was 80 over December futures and in western New York, it was 30 under December. A normal basis in eastern Nebraska over the last few years has been 50 to 70 under, and in western New York, 30 to 70 over. About the time you think you’ve seen everything you’ve actually seen nothing.
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Save money on livestock inputs

Saving money on the farm and ranch are especially vital with rising costs all around. Hay prices are higher because there’s a shortage after a dry summer. Some producers started feeding hay in the autumn months because drought-stricken were short on grass. Like forage supplies, money will be tight.
KANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Some strength showing up in durum market ahead of holidays

The durum market showed a little more strength in mid-November with prices rallying over $10. “With durum we seem to have a little strength coming into the market. Some local bids have jumped up to $10.25,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that a lot of the bids were still ranging from the $9.75 to $10 range with a $10 average around the region.
Newark Advocate

Gill: Why do we call the Christmas flower a Poinsettia

Indigenous to Mexico, cuetlaxochitl (pronounced ket-la-sho-she) is a perennial, ornamental plant capable reaching heights of 10 – 15 feet, frequently associated with the time of winter solstice. Cuetlaxochitl is a Nahuatl word. “Cuitlatl”, means residue and “xochitl”, means flower; it is the “flower that grows in residues or soil.” Cultivated and valued in Central America long before the arrival of Europeans, Euphorbia pulcherrima (meaning very beautiful Euphorbia) is known more commonly as Poinsettia. Mexico exports more...
HAWAII STATE
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, November 28, 2022

Max Armstrong shares that the arrival of some rains have helped relieve some stress to the country’s river system. However Max reports that Mike Steenhoek, executive director, Soy Transport Coalition, shares it will take a lot more rain, over more time to fully recover. The rail system is trying to pick up some of the slack, but they’re limited too. Max shares how rail companies are picking up the slack.
Augusta Free Press

Warner, Kaine, Durbin press USDA for updated dog breeding facility standards

The United States Department of Agriculture is encouraged by 24 Democratic lawmakers in a letter to update standards for commercial dog breeding facilities. The standards, according to a press release, are regulated under the Animal Welfare Act. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, as well as...
VIRGINIA STATE

