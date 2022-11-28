Read full article on original website
Related
NE Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
americanmilitarynews.com
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest
Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
agupdate.com
Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits
Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately, many have a good...
agupdate.com
Fed survey finds more cash filling farmers’ pockets, and land values soaring
Good crops and higher commodity prices are putting more money in farmers’ pockets while agricultural land values are soaring, according to a new multi-state survey by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve. The survey compares agricultural credit conditions from July to September of this year with the same period last year...
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing
Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow, violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.
WOWO News
2022 Census of Agriculture
The USDA mailed survey codes to all known U.S. ag producers with the invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. The ag census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and territory. By completing the survey, producers across the nation can tell their stories and help generate impactful policies to better serve them and future ag producers. Farmers of all sizes, urban and rural, that produced and sold $1,000 or more of products, or normally would have in 2022, are included in the Census. The Census will get mailed in phases, with paper questionnaires following in December. Producers only have to respond once, either online or by mail. Responses are due on February 6, 2023. “The Census of Agriculture is a powerful voice for American agriculture,” says USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The information is an important influence on future ag policy.”
United Furniture Industries laid off all 2,700 workers while they were sleeping
A big US furniture company this week fired all of its 2,700 employees while they were sleeping, telling them in texts and emails not to come to work the next day, according to reports. The mass firing on Tuesday by United Furniture Industries, which makes budget-friendly sofas and recliners for Simmons Upholstery, left thousands of employees including truck drivers and factory workers in North Carolina, Mississippi and California unemployed just two days before Thanksgiving. “At the instruction of the board of directors … we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the...
agupdate.com
Celebrating contributions to cattle and country
Dawn Breitkreutz grew up in a small town in Minnesota, struggled through high school and wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with her life. Her mom passed away when she was 15 and she felt lost and in need of direction. A military recruiter visited Dawn’s high school, the opportunity to serve sounded interesting, and she was off to basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
beefmagazine.com
Tough time for corn buyers
As Thanksgiving approached, the corn basis in eastern Nebraska was 80 over December futures and in western New York, it was 30 under December. A normal basis in eastern Nebraska over the last few years has been 50 to 70 under, and in western New York, 30 to 70 over. About the time you think you’ve seen everything you’ve actually seen nothing.
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
agupdate.com
Save money on livestock inputs
Saving money on the farm and ranch are especially vital with rising costs all around. Hay prices are higher because there’s a shortage after a dry summer. Some producers started feeding hay in the autumn months because drought-stricken were short on grass. Like forage supplies, money will be tight.
agupdate.com
Some strength showing up in durum market ahead of holidays
The durum market showed a little more strength in mid-November with prices rallying over $10. “With durum we seem to have a little strength coming into the market. Some local bids have jumped up to $10.25,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that a lot of the bids were still ranging from the $9.75 to $10 range with a $10 average around the region.
Gill: Why do we call the Christmas flower a Poinsettia
Indigenous to Mexico, cuetlaxochitl (pronounced ket-la-sho-she) is a perennial, ornamental plant capable reaching heights of 10 – 15 feet, frequently associated with the time of winter solstice. Cuetlaxochitl is a Nahuatl word. “Cuitlatl”, means residue and “xochitl”, means flower; it is the “flower that grows in residues or soil.” Cultivated and valued in Central America long before the arrival of Europeans, Euphorbia pulcherrima (meaning very beautiful Euphorbia) is known more commonly as Poinsettia. Mexico exports more...
“A return to the land:” More minorities turning to agriculture & farming industries during pandemic
Farming is still a thriving industry despite setbacks from the pandemic and global supply chain issues. One national report found the food and agricultural sectors contributed more than $3 trillion the U.S. economy last year alone. But USDA data shows a lack of diversity among farmers across the country. It...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 28, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that the arrival of some rains have helped relieve some stress to the country’s river system. However Max reports that Mike Steenhoek, executive director, Soy Transport Coalition, shares it will take a lot more rain, over more time to fully recover. The rail system is trying to pick up some of the slack, but they’re limited too. Max shares how rail companies are picking up the slack.
Augusta Free Press
Warner, Kaine, Durbin press USDA for updated dog breeding facility standards
The United States Department of Agriculture is encouraged by 24 Democratic lawmakers in a letter to update standards for commercial dog breeding facilities. The standards, according to a press release, are regulated under the Animal Welfare Act. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, as well as...
