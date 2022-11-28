Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Local Food Outreach Options for Knox County
Thank you to the United Way of Knox County for providing us with food outreach options within the county. The pantries in Knox County are offered at a variety of locations at various times during any week. Some are store locations while others are offered through churches. Mount Vernon. Adventists...
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
ashlandsource.com
Drive to assist unhoused residents in Richland, Ashland counties ends Wednesday
ASHLAND -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield. The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t end in tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun. No one was hurt, but family members hope their experience helps others and makes the city safer. The 13-year-old boy, his older sister, and their mother all take […]
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
WHIZ
Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital
ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenaged girl was injured after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Briggs Road in the Hilltop area at approximately 8:54 p.m. A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body and […]
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
themountvernongrapevine.com
It will be a Country Christmas This Year to Celebrate the 22nd Annual Fredericktown Christmas Walk and Charity Auction
The 22nd Annual Fredericktown Christmas Walk and Charity Auction will happen on Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 3 p.m.– 7 p.m. Fredericktown welcomes all of Knox County and surrounding areas to come enjoy a fun and family-friendly event. Donations and proceeds from the Fredericktown Christmas Walk and Auction will go toward the support of Food For The Hungry, Fredericktown Interchurch, Fredericktown Salvation Army, and the Fredericktown Community Relief Fund.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
