Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Man dead in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Fairfield West area of Huntington, according to a Huntington Police Department news release. The victim was 40 years old and from Huntington, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital before his death. The...
WSAZ
Christmas shopping at The Red Caboose
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Caboose is located at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th Street in Huntington. You can visit them online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com or give them a call at 304-525-7333. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
WSAZ
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
WSAZ
‘It is what it is,’ neighbor unsurprised over apparent drug activity at East End Par Mar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chains on the door, covered gas pumps and newspapers piling up on the steps of the East End Par Mar all show the signs of temporary closure. Regular customers at the store looked confused Wednesday as they tried to get their regular items. It comes one...
WSAZ
Food safety during the holidays
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://cabellhealth.org/. The Cabell Huntington Health Department encourages everyone to get their flu shots and COVID boosters. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WSAZ
Cold weather shelter to open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This winter those in need of an escape from freezing temperatures will have shelter provided by the Huntington City Mission. The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel. With that money gone, the city’s...
Phones issues resolved at 2 West Virginia hospitals
UPDATE: (4 P.M. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022) – Officials say the phone issues Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center were experiencing earlier today have been resolved. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are experiencing telephone issues that are causing problems for some callers. According to the […]
WSAZ
Christmas at Walker Creek Farms and Cabins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you need a holiday getaway to relieve the stress of Christmas, Walker Creek Farms and Cabins can help. Daniel and Misty Tanner, owners of Walker Creek Farms and Cabins, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday preparations. This segment is sponsored...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and underwhelming follow-up
Celebrating the Portsmouth Spartans' greatest victory. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency.
WSAZ
Kroger donates 10 turkeys to Facing Hunger Food bank for every Marshall touchdown
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football players are warming up their muscles, not by throwing passes, but by tossing turkeys at Facing Hunger Food Bank. “We donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by Marshall on the gridiron this year,” said James Menees, Kroger corporate affairs manager. “Kroger threw in extra, so an even 500 turkeys we’re donating to the food bank, who will then distribute them to those in need in the footprint.”
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
WSAZ
The Huntington Nutcracker with Huntington Dance Theatre
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Dance Theatre is a nonprofit dance studio located in the heart of downtown Huntington. The studio provides dance and movement opportunities for all dancers 18-months and up. Their annual holiday performance, The Huntington Nutcracker, will take place December 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and...
West Virginia Family Resource Centers bringing positive change to communities
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Community Connections, based in Mercer County, is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level. They currently operate five Family Resource Centers in Boone, Greenbrier, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. Each Family...
WSAZ
Nearly 1,000 children signed up for Angel Tree Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are only a couple of weeks left to buy gifts for nearly 1,000 underserved children through the Angel Tree Program. The program is meant to help kids who are less fortunate still have a wonderful Christmas. For Patty Tilley, it holds a special place in...
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was […]
Ohio woman sought in drug investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
Comments / 0