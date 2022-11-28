ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Man dead in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Fairfield West area of Huntington, according to a Huntington Police Department news release. The victim was 40 years old and from Huntington, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital before his death. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Christmas shopping at The Red Caboose

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Caboose is located at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th Street in Huntington. You can visit them online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com or give them a call at 304-525-7333. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Food safety during the holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://cabellhealth.org/. The Cabell Huntington Health Department encourages everyone to get their flu shots and COVID boosters. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Cold weather shelter to open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This winter those in need of an escape from freezing temperatures will have shelter provided by the Huntington City Mission. The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel. With that money gone, the city’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Phones issues resolved at 2 West Virginia hospitals

UPDATE: (4 P.M. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022) – Officials say the phone issues Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center were experiencing earlier today have been resolved. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are experiencing telephone issues that are causing problems for some callers. According to the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Christmas at Walker Creek Farms and Cabins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you need a holiday getaway to relieve the stress of Christmas, Walker Creek Farms and Cabins can help. Daniel and Misty Tanner, owners of Walker Creek Farms and Cabins, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday preparations. This segment is sponsored...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Kroger donates 10 turkeys to Facing Hunger Food bank for every Marshall touchdown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football players are warming up their muscles, not by throwing passes, but by tossing turkeys at Facing Hunger Food Bank. “We donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by Marshall on the gridiron this year,” said James Menees, Kroger corporate affairs manager. “Kroger threw in extra, so an even 500 turkeys we’re donating to the food bank, who will then distribute them to those in need in the footprint.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

The Huntington Nutcracker with Huntington Dance Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Dance Theatre is a nonprofit dance studio located in the heart of downtown Huntington. The studio provides dance and movement opportunities for all dancers 18-months and up. Their annual holiday performance, The Huntington Nutcracker, will take place December 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Nearly 1,000 children signed up for Angel Tree Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are only a couple of weeks left to buy gifts for nearly 1,000 underserved children through the Angel Tree Program. The program is meant to help kids who are less fortunate still have a wonderful Christmas. For Patty Tilley, it holds a special place in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman sought in drug investigation

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire

KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
KENNA, WV

