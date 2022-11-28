HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football players are warming up their muscles, not by throwing passes, but by tossing turkeys at Facing Hunger Food Bank. “We donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by Marshall on the gridiron this year,” said James Menees, Kroger corporate affairs manager. “Kroger threw in extra, so an even 500 turkeys we’re donating to the food bank, who will then distribute them to those in need in the footprint.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO