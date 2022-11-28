Read full article on original website
Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
Public Hearing on AES Ohio Electricity Pricing Plan Scheduled for February 2, 2023
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled a public hearing regarding AES Ohio’s application for an electric security plan. The local public hearing will be held on Feb. 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the Dayton Municipal Building, Commission Chambers, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. Those that testify will have their comments included in the case record.
Governor DeWine Announces $57.8 Million in Safety Grants for Ohio Schools
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will support the installation of security upgrades at more than 700 K-12 schools across Ohio. A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will receive $57.8 million in grant funding to enhance student and staff safety. Governor DeWine is awarding the funds as part of his K-12 School Safety Grant Program, which helps schools with physical security expenses, such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 342 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022... OHZ003-006>011-013-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-300845- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Geauga-Hancock- Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford- Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox- 342 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Westerly wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible on Wednesday into Wednesday evening behind a strong cold front. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Governor DeWine Releases Status Update on Children Services Transformation
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today released a status update on the implementation of recommendations from the Children Services Transformation Advisory Council which aims to reform Ohio’s children services system. “Every child in Ohio deserves to live a fulfilling life where they have the opportunity to reach their...
Mount Vernon Police Register – Nov 29, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer was dispatched to Honey Buckets Tavern at 103 West Vine Street for a female who was going in and out of consciousness. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with several individuals who were providing care to a female who appeared to be very heavily intoxicated and not consciously aware of her surroundings. Mount Vernon Fire Department medics arrived on the scene to assist and provided medical attention and the female was transported to Knox Community Hospital for further medical attention. A report was taken.
Mancan Machine Operator Wanted
Imagine working 36 hours but getting paid for 40 hours?! Set your imagination aside and make it your reality; introducing the new WEEKEND shift! A local Manufacturing business are needing dependable team players to join their team! You will be assembling sheet metal products for HVAC. This is a temp-to-hire position paying $17.95/HR with weekly pay!
Winter Concert Series
MOUNT VERNON, OHIO (November 25, 2022) – Mount Vernon City Schools Music is proud to present our Winter Concert Series for 2022! Enjoy the sounds of the season with our music performances ranging from elementary to high school, vocal and instrumental! Concerts are free and open to the public.
Medicare Open Enrollment Deadline for 2023 Coverage is Dec. 7
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is reminding Ohioans on Medicare that the deadline to select Medicare health insurance coverage for 2023 is Dec. 7 at midnight. Ohioans on Medicare have the option to select Original Medicare, often paired with a Medicare Part D prescription...
