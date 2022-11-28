The Killers coming to Ohio to perform next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rock band “The Killers” has announced a stop in Columbus as part of its “Imploding The Mirage” tour.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WTRF Daily News
The band is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. In 2003, “The Killers” gained recognition after it released its debut album “Hot Fuss”, which included popular singles “Mr. Brightside” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.”Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio
Since then, the band has released six other albums with its most recent being “Pressure Machine”, which came out in August 2021.
Tickets for the Columbus show go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0