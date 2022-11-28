ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia

By Allison Bruhl
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser.

“Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”

LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23

Kelly said quarterback Jayden Daniels is in a walking boot after his injury. He’s scheduled to get an exam Tuesday.

When asked about this year’s processes for the team, Kelly said he wants the Tigers to reach an “unconscious confidence,” adding that they still have a way to go.

The championship game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

