Poteau, OK

Poteau football player Jackson Sommers is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-20)

By Buck Ringgold
 2 days ago

In a memorable postseason game, Jackson Sommers helped his team survive to play another week.

Sommers, a junior running back for Poteau, played a pivotal role in the Pirates' Class 4A quarterfinal game on Nov. 18, as Poteau outlasted defending 4A champion Clinton, 35-28, in triple overtime.

He also forced the third OT session with an 11-yard TD catch in double overtime. Sommers ended up rushing for 72 yards on 17 carries and two TDs along with his pivotal double-overtime TD grab.

For his efforts, Sommers was voted the SBLive Oklahoma Athlete of the Week covering Nov. 14-20.

