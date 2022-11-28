Read full article on original website
Previewing Dec. 5 County Commissioners Meeting
The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly meetings on Monday today discuss and possibly sign a resolution for the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant from the Indians Nations Council of Governments (INCOG). The commissioners will also review receipts from November as well as possibly approving and siging...
Supt. Vincent Explains Thursday's Non-Emergency Lockdown at Dewey Elementary School
Dewey Public Schools Supt. Vince Vincent, in a Facebook post, explains what led to a non-emergency lockdown at Dewey Elementary School on Thursday:. "Yesterday afternoon, we had a report of a concern outside of our Elementary School campus that needed our attention. So we brought Elementary students in from the playground and initiated a NON- emergency lockdown at the Elementary School (this means everyone stays in their current building resuming normal operations until further notice). This gave Administration the opportunity to investigate the concern. The investigation took approximately 10 minutes to determine that there was no safety issue on or around our campus. We then lifted the NON-emergency lockdown and returned to all normal operations. We’re thankful for the conscientious report but found the safety and security of our students and staff was not compromised."
City of Pawhuska Looking Help in Water Department.
According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town. If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an...
Youth of the Year Announced at 2022 Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Luncheon
The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville celebrated 68 years of service at their annual Great Futures Luncheon on Friday. The luncheon was also for recognizing the youth who choose to participate in the annual competition for the national Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Award. This year's...
Repeat Domestic Abuser Arrested on Simple Assault Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday and Thursday on a felony charge of domestic abuse assault and battery. The original charge was a misdemeanor, but due to having a history of domestic abuse, the charges on Christopher Richardson were reclassified as a felony. According to...
Fairfax Christmas Parade Saturday Dec 3
Parades will fill the streets throughout Osage Co. starting Saturday and continuing through Dec 10. Fairfax’s parade begins at 10 a.m. with pancakes and pj’s. $10 per family at Osage Nation Title Six Building on 8th Street and runs until 11 a.m. Interim Executive Director for Osage Co....
Bartlesville Civic Ballet Offers Annual House Tours Fundraiser
The annual tradition of visiting beautifully decorated homes decked out in Christmas cheer dates back to the Victorian times and it was an opportunity to show off your wealth. Since 1979, the Bartlesville Civic Ballet has used the original concept as an annual fundraiser to support their performance of The Nutcracker.
Christmas in the Ville Opens Friday Evening
It's the Christmas traditon Bartlesville waits for every year: Christmas in the Ville!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce gave us preview of our big holiday event. The food trucks will be serving food starting at 5:30pm on Friday near the Chamber Depot...
Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert
Join The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra for an exciting community event, featuring the Festive Brass and Percussion of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra! BSO is partnering with Greater First Baptist Church and the Westside Community Center to help promote commUNITY. In order to care for those in need, donations of nonperishable food,...
NFR Round 2 Roundup
Wenda Johnson from Pawhuska won 3rd in the round with a 13.75 second run in the Barrel Racing. That visit to the pay window earned her $17,225. Skiatook native, Leslie Smalygo had another strong showing with a run of 14.01 leaving her in 9th place for the round. Team Roping.
The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® Night 1 Results with Pawhuska's Wenda Johnson Getting a Win
Thursday night, December 1, 2022, kicked off The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with some of our local participants getting the spotlight. Pawhuska’s very own cowgirl, Wenda Johnson, got her Round 1 win, with a time of 13.57 seconds, in the barrel racing at the National Finals Rodeo. Wenda won $28,914.
Nowata Sweeps Double Header vs Dewey
The Nowata Ironmen and Lady Ironmen opened up their 2022-23 campaign with W’s against the Dewey Bulldoggers. The ladies played a game that was never close to begin with, up 14 at the half, and would close out strong with a 51-33 win. On the guy’s side of things,...
The Dewey Bulldoggers boys’ basketball squad tips off their season this Friday on the road, when they travel to Nowata to take on the Ironmen. The Bulldoggers are coming off a season that saw them finishing at .500 and a loss to Daniel Webster in Regionals to end the season.
Bruin Hoops Open with Sapulpa
The unofficial start of high school basketball is here, with most teams across Northeast Oklahoma starting their action tonight – here are the previews and the schedule. Bartlesville High begins its Oklahoma-season with a home contest against Sapulpa. Both the BHS boys and girls feel like they have a chance to improve upon last season.
Bruin Basketball Opens with Sapulpa Win
Bartlesville High boys’ and girls’ basketball opened up their seasons, along with many other clubs throughout Northeast Oklahoma on Friday night. The Bruin guys rolled as the Bartlesville girls faltered in Bartlesville’s Oklahoma-openers against Sapulpa. Bartlesville guys blew out Sapulpa 85-65 at Bruin Field House. The Bruins...
OKWU Hoops Looking to Keep Momentum Rolling Against Friends
Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball is back in Bartlesville Thursday as the Eagles and Lady Eagles host KCAC foe Friends University. Both Wesleyan squads are coming off wins on the road against Bethel. The men are 8-1 this season and are on a four-game winning streak and undefeated in conference play with...
Dewey & Nowata Open Basketball Season Tonight
The Dewey Bulldoggers and Nowata Ironmen tip-off their basketball seasons tonight, when they hit the hardwood for the first time this season. The boys will follow the girl’s game which tips off at 6:30 pm. We had a chance to speak with both coaches before the opening season matchup.
