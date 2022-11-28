Dewey Public Schools Supt. Vince Vincent, in a Facebook post, explains what led to a non-emergency lockdown at Dewey Elementary School on Thursday:. "Yesterday afternoon, we had a report of a concern outside of our Elementary School campus that needed our attention. So we brought Elementary students in from the playground and initiated a NON- emergency lockdown at the Elementary School (this means everyone stays in their current building resuming normal operations until further notice). This gave Administration the opportunity to investigate the concern. The investigation took approximately 10 minutes to determine that there was no safety issue on or around our campus. We then lifted the NON-emergency lockdown and returned to all normal operations. We’re thankful for the conscientious report but found the safety and security of our students and staff was not compromised."

DEWEY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO