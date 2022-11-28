2022 was a big year for performance cars and track weapons alike, not just in the form of high-power hypercars and track-only specials but hot hatches that can hang with the big dogs, too. Picking our three finalists proved tricky, as not only were there a plethora of track-ready cars to choose from, but we also limited the eligibility of contenders to those we've driven in the calendar year. Without that caveat, the Track Weapon award for 2022 could easily have been the Porsche 911 GT3 RS or Chevy Corvette Z06 - instead, those will hopefully be in with a strong shout for next year's awards.

