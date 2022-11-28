ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech

The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Concept Debuts With 1,300 HP And Radical Styling

Ferrari has revealed an all-new single-seater hypercar using a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the 296 GTB and the brand's 499P Le Mans contender, but with a pretty big catch: you can only drive it in Gran Turismo 7. That's because the car you see here is the first-ever Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept, joining a long list of concepts designed purely for the digital world of Gran Turismo. That powertrain, by the way, makes 1,337 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque thanks to the aforementioned engine and three electric motors.
A Brief History Of Audi RS6 Plus & Performance Models

Audi has just revealed the RS6 Avant Performance, endowing the sports wagon with more power, customization options, and better handling. Audi has always looked to enhance its already-exceptional performance cars further, and the recent celebration of the V10-powered R8 is further proof. But things started getting hotter before the R8...
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch

If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
Theon Design Unveils Its First-Ever Supercharged Porsche 911 Restomod With 394 HP

UK-based Theon Design has revealed its first-ever supercharged commission, making its latest creation, BEL001, a truly special Porsche 911 restomod. It may look like a classic Porsche, but this 964-based beauty boasts thoroughly modern mechanicals. The 3.6-liter flat-six engine produces 394 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque, ample outputs for a car weighing in at 2,788 pounds. Theon says the supercharger provides lag-free torque but still has the top-end surge associated with a naturally-aspirated flat-six, indicating a positive displacement supercharger.
Chevrolet Corvette Brand Coming In 2025 With Electric SUV And Sedan

As reported by CarBuzz last year, Chevrolet continues to mull the idea of a Corvette SUV, and now we're learning that a separate Corvette brand is happening. Car and Driver spoke with a source inside the GM Tech Center who says a Corvette brand is coming with an SUV and a four-door liftback model. Moreover, these new models will be fully electric.
Max Verstappen Gifted 1-Of-350 Acura NSX Type S By Honda

This past weekend, Honda gifted Max Verstappen a brand-new Acura NSX Type S for winning back-to-back F1 championships using Honda power. The presentation was made at the 14th Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Honda has a long history with motorsport, and several local and...
2024 Ford Mustang GT Makes The Same 450 HP As The Current Model

The S650 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September, but only now do we have anything official to confirm how much power it makes. According to a Monroney label (window sticker) sourced by Ford Authority, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine produces precisely the same output that it did with the previous-generation S550 Mustang - 450 horsepower.
New Lancia Concept Car Doesn't Look Like A Car At All

Lancia hosted a Design Day intending to set a new target for the brand and showcase its future designs as the brand looks to reinvigorate itself under Stellantis ownership and revive several hallowed nameplates. It also launched a new badge and a new font. Lancia is part of the Stellantis...
BMW Wants Customers To Buy Cars Less Often And Keep Them Longer

BMW's sustainability chief has a message for car buyers: keep those vehicles longer instead of replacing them every few years. It might seem like an unusual sales model, especially since automakers, including BMW, bring big profits from used vehicles. But times change, and so does messaging. Per Auto Express, Monika...
The 150,000th Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Rolled Off The Production Line

Ford is celebrating a massive milestone as the company has just built its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E. The vehicle in question, a Grabber Blue-painted model, was manufactured at the Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. Considering the electric crossover went into production just two years ago, it's an incredible achievement...
996 Porsche 911 Turbo Racks Up 676,000 Miles With One Owner

One Porsche 911 Turbo owner has pushed his car further than even Porsche thought it could go, rolling the odometer over on his 996-generation Turbo. Well, to be specific, the owner didn't actually roll the odometer over. Instead, per the Apex Automotor page on Facebook, the car's odometer is now stagnant, reading 999,999 km (621,370.571 mi).
2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Debuts With Luxury Updates And 7,000-lb. Towing Capacity

There's now a new Platinum trim for the European market Ford Ranger pickup truck, which is set to be headed to America come 2023 as a 2024 model. Within reason, that also means the Ranger lineup could include this new Platinum trim, currently offered on existing Ford America trucks like the F-150. Of course, we also know that Ford is plotting a Raptor trim here in the States as well.
New Toyota Prius Is The Perfect Foundation For A Lexus CT Reboot

The new Toyota Prius represents a drastic departure for the nameplate. The fifth generation recently debuted with an elegant profile, surprising performance, and a tastefully designed cabin. It's a country mile ahead of its predecessors and the overall execution is near-premium. With a few enhancements and more refinement, it could...
Volkswagen Could Team With Foxconn Or Magna Steyr To Build Scout Brand EVs

Volkswagen is reportedly in talks with Taiwan-based Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to build the automaker's upcoming Scout brand off-road electric vehicles. According to the German publication Automobilwoche, VW is seeking a manufacturing partner for the revived brand, and Foxconn is not the only contender. Austria-based Magna Steyr, which Canada's Magna...
2022 CarBuzz Awards Finalists: Track Weapon

2022 was a big year for performance cars and track weapons alike, not just in the form of high-power hypercars and track-only specials but hot hatches that can hang with the big dogs, too. Picking our three finalists proved tricky, as not only were there a plethora of track-ready cars to choose from, but we also limited the eligibility of contenders to those we've driven in the calendar year. Without that caveat, the Track Weapon award for 2022 could easily have been the Porsche 911 GT3 RS or Chevy Corvette Z06 - instead, those will hopefully be in with a strong shout for next year's awards.
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF

This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
