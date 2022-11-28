ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Jay Leno returns to stage two weeks after sustaining burns

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bymuk_0jQ7Z62400

It’s been two weeks since Jay Leno suffered burns from a gasoline fire, but on Sunday night the comedian returned to the stage.

Leno drove himself to The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Sunday in a blue Tesla, Fox News reported.

He went to the club with his wife Mavis and was swarmed by fans.

Leno made light of his injuries, which appear to be on his hands, chest and face, saying, “I never thought of myself as a roast comic,” and, “We have two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy,” according to a clip aired by the “Today” show on Monday.

The 72-year-old comedian is an avid car collector and was working on a vehicle when he was burned on Nov. 12, CNN reported.

Leno underwent treatment in a hyperbaric chamber after the incident, Fox News reported.

The hospital announced Leno’s release on Nov. 21 and he had been scheduled to have follow-up care at an outpatient burn clinic for the injuries, CNN reported.

Leno is scheduled to appear at the comedy club on Sunday, Fox News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
OK! Magazine

Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital By Ambulance 24 Hours After Being Released

Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital by emergency services late last week after his health took a brief turn for the worse. "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," an eyewitness told a news publication after Roker missed hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved.""His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset," said the source, as his wife reportedly attempted to break into their malfunctioned Tesla so she...
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
HollywoodLife

Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’

Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy