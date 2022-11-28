Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
wbiw.com
Bedford man pleads guilty to domestic battery
BEDFORD – A Bedford man pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery in a negotiated plea deal in Lawrence County Superior Court II. According to court records, Judge John Plummer III sentenced 43-year-old Brain Waggoner to 365 days in jail. Waggoner was given credit for two days served. Judge Plummer suspended 361 days of the sentence. Waggoner will serve 189 on unsupervised probation.
wbiw.com
Police respond to a domestic dispute report, find meth and arrest the couple
MITCHELL – A couple was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a physical altercation just after 4 p.m. in the 80 block of Gun Club Road. A male reported his girlfriend had attacked him, spit on him, and bit him. She then tried to...
wbiw.com
Lengthy standoff in Jennings County comes to a conclusion
JENNINGS CO. – A 12-hour standoff with an armed wanted man in rural Jennings County came to an end on Thursday afternoon when the suspect took his life. The incident began shortly after midnight Thursday when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural residence on County Road 550 West in western Jennings County, Indiana after receiving reports that a wanted man, Cory D. Jenkins, 38, was at the residence.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
wbiw.com
Toddler with life-threatening injuries rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, ISP investigates
WASHINGTON CO. – Indiana State Police (ISP) crash scene investigators and detectives are investigating a tragic early Wednesday morning crash that sent a four-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP assistance with crash reconstruction after responding...
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
wbiw.com
The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora
MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless
Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
wbiw.com
Important neighborhood group grant deadlines
BLOOMINGTON – Now is the time for neighborhood groups to begin planning neighborhood improvement projects and organizing for neighborhood cleanups in anticipation of the March 2023 grant deadlines. All 2023 applications will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Contact angela.vanrooy@bloomington.in.gov with questions. Learn more at: https://bton.in/ckXcr. Neighborhood Improvement...
wbiw.com
12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
wbiw.com
Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 6
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Approval of Minutes for: the November 22, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of...
wbiw.com
Heroes Helping Hoosier Food Drive
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Fire Department is hosting the Heroes Helping Hoosiers food drive again. This is a great opportunity to help those in need from our community around the holiday season. Firefighters are accepting non-perishable food at multiple drop sites. Through partnerships with local organizations, food will be collected...
wbiw.com
Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square
BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
wbiw.com
The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is this weekend
LOOGOOTEE – The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is Saturday and Sunday on the square in Loogootee. The event is scheduled for Saturday from Noon until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the square in Loogootee. Organizers say the downtown merchants will be offering lots of...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington officials discuss new proposed public safety investments
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton discusses the new proposed public safety investments with Deputy Mayor Griffin Tuesday. On Monday, the City announced plans for $34 million in new investments in public safety including the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds to fund the projects. Details are available online at https://bton.in/uevIy.
wbiw.com
Santa Paws is coming to Switchyard Park on Sunday, Dec. 4
BLOOMINGTON – Stop by the Switchyard Dog Park on Sunday, December 4 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and celebrate the holidays by having your dog’s picture taken with Santa Paws. All well-behaved dogs are welcome and all dog park rules apply at this FREE event. Located on...
wbiw.com
The Risk to America – FBI, NCIS officials will provide cyber threat information to business owners
ODON – Join special agents from the FBI and NCIS as they provide their perspectives on counterintelligence threats from foreign adversaries and cyber threats to your business on Tuesday, December 6th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at WestGate Academy. The event is free to attend. Learn how this...
wbiw.com
Work to resume next week on State Road 252 bridge project west of Morgantown
MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HIS Constructors plans to resume work next week at the S.R. 252 bridge over West Fork Crooked Creek in Morgan County. The bridge is located just over a mile west of S.R. 135 near Morgantown. As early as Monday, December 5,...
