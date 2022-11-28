ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man pleads guilty to domestic battery

BEDFORD – A Bedford man pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery in a negotiated plea deal in Lawrence County Superior Court II. According to court records, Judge John Plummer III sentenced 43-year-old Brain Waggoner to 365 days in jail. Waggoner was given credit for two days served. Judge Plummer suspended 361 days of the sentence. Waggoner will serve 189 on unsupervised probation.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police respond to a domestic dispute report, find meth and arrest the couple

MITCHELL – A couple was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a physical altercation just after 4 p.m. in the 80 block of Gun Club Road. A male reported his girlfriend had attacked him, spit on him, and bit him. She then tried to...
wbiw.com

Lengthy standoff in Jennings County comes to a conclusion

JENNINGS CO. – A 12-hour standoff with an armed wanted man in rural Jennings County came to an end on Thursday afternoon when the suspect took his life. The incident began shortly after midnight Thursday when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural residence on County Road 550 West in western Jennings County, Indiana after receiving reports that a wanted man, Cory D. Jenkins, 38, was at the residence.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Toddler with life-threatening injuries rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, ISP investigates

WASHINGTON CO. – Indiana State Police (ISP) crash scene investigators and detectives are investigating a tragic early Wednesday morning crash that sent a four-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP assistance with crash reconstruction after responding...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora

MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Important neighborhood group grant deadlines

BLOOMINGTON – Now is the time for neighborhood groups to begin planning neighborhood improvement projects and organizing for neighborhood cleanups in anticipation of the March 2023 grant deadlines. All 2023 applications will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Contact angela.vanrooy@bloomington.in.gov with questions. Learn more at: https://bton.in/ckXcr. Neighborhood Improvement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction is Saturday. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 6

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Approval of Minutes for: the November 22, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Heroes Helping Hoosier Food Drive

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Fire Department is hosting the Heroes Helping Hoosiers food drive again. This is a great opportunity to help those in need from our community around the holiday season. Firefighters are accepting non-perishable food at multiple drop sites. Through partnerships with local organizations, food will be collected...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square

BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is this weekend

LOOGOOTEE – The Loogootee Christmas Stroll is Saturday and Sunday on the square in Loogootee. The event is scheduled for Saturday from Noon until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the square in Loogootee. Organizers say the downtown merchants will be offering lots of...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington officials discuss new proposed public safety investments

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton discusses the new proposed public safety investments with Deputy Mayor Griffin Tuesday. On Monday, the City announced plans for $34 million in new investments in public safety including the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds to fund the projects. Details are available online at https://bton.in/uevIy.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Santa Paws is coming to Switchyard Park on Sunday, Dec. 4

BLOOMINGTON – Stop by the Switchyard Dog Park on Sunday, December 4 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and celebrate the holidays by having your dog’s picture taken with Santa Paws. All well-behaved dogs are welcome and all dog park rules apply at this FREE event. Located on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy