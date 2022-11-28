Read full article on original website
WCJB
Prices of Christmas trees rising but supply is strong
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a tough year in 2021, the Christmas tree industry is returning to strength so far in 2022. Suppliers in Gainesville say the COVID-19 pandemic had a major effect on the supply of trees.. “We had a lot of problems last year getting trees in,” said...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry board approves new restaurant
The Newberry Board of Adjustment unanimously approved the development plan for a commercial building, adding a drive-through restaurant and three commercial spaces across from Oak View Middle School. But Newberry residents will have to wait a little while longer to learn what restaurant will occupy the space. The commission considered...
Cedar Key News
WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY
Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files lawsuit against Gainesville over single-family zoning
After successfully being passed by the Gainesville City Commission, the removal of single-family zoning has brought constant dissent. Now, the city is facing two simultaneous lawsuits for the ordinance. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed a suit against the city Nov. 28, looking to repeal the ordinance that would...
wuft.org
At Zeezenia International Market, there’s something for everyone
For Raef Slim, the worst part is the rain. Slim moved to Gainesville from Lebanon last year and still takes issue with the new climate. “It’s so hot, and then suddenly it rains,” he said. “What happened?”. But on a sunny day in November, Slim spends most...
WCJB
Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
City of Ocala in the process of redistricting
The city of Ocala will host an information session about redistricting, explaining map utilization and demographic information, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Lillian Bryant Community Center, 2200 NW 17th Place, Ocala. During a workshop held Nov. 8, the city staff outlined two redistricting options. The Ocala...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
villages-news.com
Terence Murdock
Terence “Terry” Murdock of The Villages, passed away on November 15, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1957, in Cocoa, Florida, to the late Terence H. and Dorothy Jacqueline (Whitman) Murdock. He was a math teacher for thirty years in numerous Dade County Schools, ending his career...
alachuachronicle.com
Ellianos Coffee Launches Holiday Cookie Classics Menu
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Ellianos Coffee is bringing in the holiday season with joy, merry wishes, and its new Holiday Cookie Classics menu. These seasonal sips will include an all-new Sugar Cookie Latte, Snickerdoodle Breve, and will feature the return of a beloved customer favorite – the Mint Cookie Freezer.
WCJB
Thousands of people headed to the 2022 Craft Festival to support local artists
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Black Friday and small business Saturday came to an end, many people still had a chance to support artists at the annual Craft Festival. For more than 20 years, thousands of people have come to the festival at the Stephen O’Connell Center. “I think I...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction
A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
WCJB
Court weighs Florida Department of Corrections officer’s firing over marijuana use
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what could be a first-of-its-kind case in Florida, a former state correctional officer is asking an appeals court to overturn his dismissal for using medical marijuana at the reception center in Lake Butler. Samuel Velez Ortiz, who was a sergeant for the Florida Department of...
riverbendnews.org
Christmas on the Square to make Live Oak merry and bright
The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold its 38th Annual Christmas on the Square this December. Christmas on the Square is a three-day event that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, in historic downtown Live Oak, located on West Howard Street. The festivities on Thursday, Dec. 1, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Frank Davis lighting the park's Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to snack on. Following the tree lighting, the Kids’ One Mile Fun-Run for ages five to 12 will take place at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Bell 5k Fun-Run/Walk for ages 13 and up will take place at 6:15 p.m. To finish off the night, Christmas movies will be played under the stars, with refreshments provided. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., arts and crafts vendors and various food vendors will be set up and open to welcome visitors. There will also be a live band, food, bounce houses; Santa Land, where Santa will even be passing out gifts; snow and a fireworks show to end the night. On Saturday, Dec. 3, arts and craft vendors will again accompany different food vendors along the square. There will also be a car show, an agriculture exhibit, Santa Land and live entertainment at Millenium Park. To end the night, the Annual Christmas Parade of Lights will march down Ohio Avenue, displaying dazzling lights and creative floats.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
WCJB
Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a positive update given by Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler at their quarterly breakfast with the chief event. He told residents about new cameras for their vehicles to a new virtual training system. “We can bring in an officer and run them...
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
