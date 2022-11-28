ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilchrist County, FL

WCJB

Prices of Christmas trees rising but supply is strong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a tough year in 2021, the Christmas tree industry is returning to strength so far in 2022. Suppliers in Gainesville say the COVID-19 pandemic had a major effect on the supply of trees.. “We had a lot of problems last year getting trees in,” said...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry

Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
NEWBERRY, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry board approves new restaurant

The Newberry Board of Adjustment unanimously approved the development plan for a commercial building, adding a drive-through restaurant and three commercial spaces across from Oak View Middle School. But Newberry residents will have to wait a little while longer to learn what restaurant will occupy the space. The commission considered...
NEWBERRY, FL
Cedar Key News

WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY

Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
INGLIS, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files lawsuit against Gainesville over single-family zoning

After successfully being passed by the Gainesville City Commission, the removal of single-family zoning has brought constant dissent. Now, the city is facing two simultaneous lawsuits for the ordinance. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed a suit against the city Nov. 28, looking to repeal the ordinance that would...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

City of Ocala in the process of redistricting

The city of Ocala will host an information session about redistricting, explaining map utilization and demographic information, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Lillian Bryant Community Center, 2200 NW 17th Place, Ocala. During a workshop held Nov. 8, the city staff outlined two redistricting options. The Ocala...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers

Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Terence Murdock

Terence “Terry” Murdock of The Villages, passed away on November 15, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1957, in Cocoa, Florida, to the late Terence H. and Dorothy Jacqueline (Whitman) Murdock. He was a math teacher for thirty years in numerous Dade County Schools, ending his career...
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ellianos Coffee Launches Holiday Cookie Classics Menu

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Ellianos Coffee is bringing in the holiday season with joy, merry wishes, and its new Holiday Cookie Classics menu. These seasonal sips will include an all-new Sugar Cookie Latte, Snickerdoodle Breve, and will feature the return of a beloved customer favorite – the Mint Cookie Freezer.
LAKE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction

A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
riverbendnews.org

Christmas on the Square to make Live Oak merry and bright

The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold its 38th Annual Christmas on the Square this December. Christmas on the Square is a three-day event that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, in historic downtown Live Oak, located on West Howard Street. The festivities on Thursday, Dec. 1, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Frank Davis lighting the park's Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to snack on. Following the tree lighting, the Kids’ One Mile Fun-Run for ages five to 12 will take place at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Bell 5k Fun-Run/Walk for ages 13 and up will take place at 6:15 p.m. To finish off the night, Christmas movies will be played under the stars, with refreshments provided. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., arts and crafts vendors and various food vendors will be set up and open to welcome visitors. There will also be a live band, food, bounce houses; Santa Land, where Santa will even be passing out gifts; snow and a fireworks show to end the night. On Saturday, Dec. 3, arts and craft vendors will again accompany different food vendors along the square. There will also be a car show, an agriculture exhibit, Santa Land and live entertainment at Millenium Park. To end the night, the Annual Christmas Parade of Lights will march down Ohio Avenue, displaying dazzling lights and creative floats.
LIVE OAK, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

