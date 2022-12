Jena Bula of Delphinium Design creates a kitchen that’s as functional as it is beautiful. Jena Bula’s clients wanted a light and airy kitchen, with one condition — no white cabinets. “They did not want a white kitchen, but they wanted it to still feel light,” Bula says. The designer answered with neutral gray-toned cabinets and quartz countertops with warm undertones for a bright yet welcoming space.

2 DAYS AGO