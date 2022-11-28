ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Lane Jones
1d ago

I guess he thought he could ride in on his great grandfathers coattails. If he had stated Alabama and learned, he probably could’ve ended up being a starter.

FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

East and West Alabama District Attorney’s Offices to Beat Illiteracy Through Iron Bowl Book Drive

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office needs your help to beat Auburn and illiteracy through the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. In partnership with Reach Out and Read Alabama, the local district attorney's office, along with the Lee County District Attorney's Office in Auburn, are competing to raise funds that will provide books for children.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges

An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive

The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

University of Alabama Students Raise Money to Feed Hungry Children in Tuscaloosa

An advertising class at the University of Alabama raised thousands of dollars for hungry children this week, the group announced in a press release. Last Wednesday, Susan Daria's Advertising and Public Relations class hosted their "Luck of the Draw" at downtown Tuscaloosa's Innisfree Irish Pub. The event was in support of Secret Meals For Hungry Children, Alabama Credit Union's nonprofit program that provides food for K-12 students.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

