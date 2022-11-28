We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the nostalgic ideal: Presenting a beautifully golden, glistening, crispy-skin whole turkey to the table on Thanksgiving, à la Norman Rockwell’s painting Freedom from Want. If you’re hosting the big feast this year, you might be considering investing in some new gear, like a pretty platter for the turkey and an instant-read thermometer. But the good news is that you can skip buying a roasting pan and swap in something you probably already have: a sheet pan.

11 DAYS AGO