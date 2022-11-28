ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 10

Don Elliott Sr.
4d ago

If this store is “just outside Tuscaloosa county”, what county is it and why not simply state the actual county? Makes me think this is a fake story

Reply(1)
5
Related
wbrc.com

One dead, two injured in shooting at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people were shot at Chevron at on Finley Boulevard. Dispatch received a call around 8 p.m. of multiple people shooting at one another. The call was then upgraded to multiple people shot, according to Birmingham PD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death

From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
IRONDALE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police seeking possible dashcam footage to provide information on May homicide

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding information related to a homicide investigation on May 14. Police said Justin Snow, 38, was likely driving along the interstate between Airport Highway and Arkadelphia Road when he was shot. Both sides of the interstate may have been involved in the incident.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana traffic stop leads to major drug bust

COLUMBIANA – On Tuesday Nov. 29, a traffic stop in Columbiana led to a major drug bust. Patrick Burns, 42, was arrested by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, according to an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
COLUMBIANA, AL
wvtm13.com

ATM recovered after being stolen from Birmingham bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are searching for the person who stole an ATM from a Birmingham bank early Wednesday morning. West Precinct officers were sent to the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway at 4:20 a.m. on a call about a theft in progress. They found smashed windows and doors,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Mountain Brook man charged with murder in friend’s fentanyl overdose death at Florida bachelor party

A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
WAFF

19-year-old Cullman man arrested on attempted burglary charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested on Tuesday after Florence Police Department officers responded to an attempted burglary at a Walgreens Pharmacy. When officers arrived on scene at the Walgreens on North Wood Avenue, they found Braden Boner, 19. Boner was intoxicated at the time of the arrest and was charged for minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
CULLMAN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy