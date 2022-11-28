Read full article on original website
Don Elliott Sr.
4d ago
If this store is “just outside Tuscaloosa county”, what county is it and why not simply state the actual county? Makes me think this is a fake story
wbrc.com
One dead, two injured in shooting at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people were shot at Chevron at on Finley Boulevard. Dispatch received a call around 8 p.m. of multiple people shooting at one another. The call was then upgraded to multiple people shot, according to Birmingham PD.
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
Who killed Justin Snow? Witnesses sought in deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham
It’s been nearly seven months since a 38-year-old father was shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59, and authorities said they need help from the public to solve the case. “To this day, the shooter remains on the loose,’’ said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Justin Snow had...
wbrc.com
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season. A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to...
Suspect charged in June robbery, shooting of Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side
A suspect has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side. Court and jail records show Antonio Aamad Steele, 31, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault/attempted murder. Brian Plott, the 47-year-old victim, was shot midday Sunday, June 12, in...
wbrc.com
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
ABC 33/40 News
Police seeking possible dashcam footage to provide information on May homicide
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding information related to a homicide investigation on May 14. Police said Justin Snow, 38, was likely driving along the interstate between Airport Highway and Arkadelphia Road when he was shot. Both sides of the interstate may have been involved in the incident.
wbrc.com
B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
wbrc.com
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move. Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities. Birmingham City Jail...
Police trying to ID pair accused of refusing to pay for meal, pulling gun on Birmingham restaurant worker
Authorities are asking for the public’s help trying to identify two suspects in the robbery of a Birmingham restaurant. The robbery happened Sunday, Nov. 27, at King Buffet in the 7800 block of Crestwood Boulevard. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an East Precinct sergeant was on patrol when he entered...
wbrc.com
Customer shot while trying to break up argument at Bessemer convenience store
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in critical, but stable condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Bessemer. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Stop and Go on Dartmouth Avenue. Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department says the victim was...
Man Steals $20,000 Cash in Armed Robbery of Smoke Shop in Coaling
Police in Coaling have arrested a man who allegedly stole more than $20,000 cash from a tobacco store there earlier this month. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Smoker's Outlet on U.S. Highway 11 in Coaling on the night of November 13th on reports of a robbery there.
wbrc.com
Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana traffic stop leads to major drug bust
COLUMBIANA – On Tuesday Nov. 29, a traffic stop in Columbiana led to a major drug bust. Patrick Burns, 42, was arrested by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, according to an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
wvtm13.com
ATM recovered after being stolen from Birmingham bank
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are searching for the person who stole an ATM from a Birmingham bank early Wednesday morning. West Precinct officers were sent to the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway at 4:20 a.m. on a call about a theft in progress. They found smashed windows and doors,...
Birmingham police hit the streets in holiday crime suppression operation
Teams of Birmingham officers hit the streets Wednesday as part of the police department’s annual Operation Close Out, an initiative aimed at knocking down crime during the holiday season. “Historically crime normally picks up during the holidays so we want to put our best foot forward and do everything...
Mountain Brook man charged with murder in friend’s fentanyl overdose death at Florida bachelor party
A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
WAFF
19-year-old Cullman man arrested on attempted burglary charge
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested on Tuesday after Florence Police Department officers responded to an attempted burglary at a Walgreens Pharmacy. When officers arrived on scene at the Walgreens on North Wood Avenue, they found Braden Boner, 19. Boner was intoxicated at the time of the arrest and was charged for minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
