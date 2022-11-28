What Is The Best Video Game Of The Year? These Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2022, Up For The Top Award Of The Industry

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: HBO has released new ‘The Last of Us’ posters while The Game Awards are giving away Steam Decks
We have more gaming news for you today, as we have received some character posters for the upcoming The Last of Us HBO series, while some lucky gamers are going to be able to get their hands on some Steam Decks during The Game Awards. We also have an update...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: James Gunn confirms that games will make up his DCU while CD Projekt has announced an update for ‘The Witcher Remake’
There are movies based on games, games based on comic books, and shorts based on games, based on comic books in today’s gaming news roundup. James Gunn has announced that his DCU umbrella will include video games, The Witcher Remake will be getting a much-needed update from the original and Elon Musk has aimed his ire at the App Store.
The 10 best games of 2022, according to Time
Editor's take: Another year is nearly in the record books, and that's reason enough for Time to share its 10 best video games of 2022. These sorts of lists usually disappoint but it seems the publication might have gotten it mostly right this time around. Coming in at number 10...
techeblog.com
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Teases Rainbow Road and Donkey Kong
A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was just revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, and it teases Rainbow Road, Donkey Kong, and more. It opens with Mario entering a Super Smash Bros. Brawl-like coliseum and taking on the giant gorilla who just ends up grabbing the plumber before slapping him around.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
CNET
Cyber Monday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Video games are always a great gift to give in the holiday season and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together a list...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘The Last of Us’ actor wants a ‘Daredevil’ game while the new trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has blown fans away
We have got some Nintendo news for you today as the new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released, and by most accounts, it seems to have been pretty good, while Nintendo Switch Sports is teeing off with a spectacular new update. In other news, acclaimed voice actor Troy Baker has expressed interest in helming a game based on one of Marvel’s best heroes, Daredevil, while Xbox has released hoodies for your controller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast can’t get enough of ‘The Rings of Power’ as a new DLC entices ‘The Witcher’ fans
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly becoming one of the most polarizing fantasy releases of the last handful of years, as viewers continue to rehash the first season’s many ups and downs. The show’s supporters gained a high-profile addition over the weekend, after a...
Gamers debate whether Kratos is actually PlayStation's new mascot
Nintendo has Mario, Xbox has Master Chief and PlayStation has... well, who does PlayStation have? There's an argument to be made for a fair few of famous faces, yet the stratospheric success of God of War seems to suggest that it might be Kratos. Of course, this is being met with a debate that's hot enough to grill some shrimp.
Sony banning a ton of games on PlayStation Store, says insider
There are two types of players: completionists and the rest of us. Which one are you? I’m a bit of both, if that’s even possible. I certainly play with a completionist’s mentality, taking a see-all approach but then I end up losing interest with about 3% of content to go. Whoops. I’m proud to announce though that I do have two Platinum PlayStation trophies to my name. Commendable, I know. Thank you.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Small Details You Missed In The Super Mario Bros. Movie Full-Length Trailer
As 2022 comes to a close, it's as good a time as any to get excited about what Hollywood has in store for 2023. While there are numerous films worth looking forward to that will release next year, few have been as buzz-worthy as Illumination's "Super Mario Bros. Movie," courtesy of directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. This animated adventure stars Chris Pratt — a controversial pick for the part — as Mario, who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime as the evil Bowser (Jack Black) seeks dominion over all others.
IGN
Streets of Rage Composer is Making a Brand-New Game... for the Sega Genesis
For the first time in nearly three decades, video game composer and designer Yuzo Koshiro is working on a new game for the Sega Genesis. Koshiro is best known for contributing music to classic game series like Streets of Rage, The Revenge of Shinobi, Actraiser, Ys, and more. Now, the developer is working on a brand new shoot 'em up game designed for the original Genesis/Mega Drive hardware.
