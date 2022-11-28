Read full article on original website
MONROE: Wellspring aims to address homelessness through $1.25 million dollar grant
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Wellspring has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 ‘Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Award’ to help end homelessness for families in Northeast Louisiana. The big investment comes to our area to provide stability for families in the community Wellspring CEO, Caroline Cascio, says their goal is to address the […]
cenlanow.com
Ruston Community Theatre presents “Elf” the musical; starts December 1st
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Community Theatre will present “Elf” the musical, Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. The show will take place at the Dixie Center for the Arts, located at 212 North Vienna Street, Ruston, LA 71270. Tickets are $20 for adults...
myarklamiss.com
Upcoming Christmas events in Crossett for December 2 & 3
CROSSETT,ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Crossett, Ark., has many Christmas events coming up this Friday and Saturday, December 2 – 3, 2022. The events are part of Crossett’s 2022 Christmas season themed “It’s a Hard Candy Christmas”. DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS IN CROSSETT: This will...
“Keep the Cheer Here”: Morehouse Chamber of Commerce host event supporting Morehouse Parish businesses; ends December 14th
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, November 28, 2022, marks the start of week 3 of the Morehouse Chamber of Commerce’s “Keep the Cheer Here” event that is taking place from November 13, 2022, to December 14, 2022. The event encourages residents to submit a photo of the original receipt from a locally owned Morehouse Parish […]
KNOE TV8
Two families survive devastating tornado
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
Land of Lights kicks off in Downtown West Monroe with a ribbon cutting
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted a ribbon cutting at the Land of Lights on Monday, November 28.. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through Christmas light display. Mayor Staci Mitchell, Senator Jay Morris, and Discover Monroe-West Monroe president Alana Cooper were speakers at the ceremony. “Well, the holiday season in Downtown […]
Monroe Police Department requesting public assistance locating three juveniles
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating the runaway juveniles pictured below. If you have any information on their location, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
Downtown Ruston to host Tree Lighting Ceremony at Railroad Park on November 28th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022 Downtown Ruston will have a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Railroad Park at 6:00 PM in the downtown area. Santa Claus will also be present to witness the Tree Lighting and families can take photos with him.
Got a warrant?: Monroe City Court in Division ‘A’ to settle outstanding warrants on December 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8:15 PM, the Monroe City Court will have Amnesty Day at the courthouse located at 600 Calypso Street in Monroe, La. Individuals with outstanding warrants with the Monroe City Court in Division ‘A’ may come to court to have their matters resolved. The court will […]
City of Monroe and Monroe Chamber of Commerce to meet with small businesses located on the Southside of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe and Monroe Chamber of Commerce plan to meet with small businesses that are located on the Southside of Monroe. This meeting aims to discuss the needs and opportunities within the Southside corridor. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the City of Monroe […]
Street Closures announces the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announces street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the downtown areas of West Monroe and Monroe. The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past and Present” and the parade will begin […]
Franklin Parish schools will be closing today at Noon due to weather
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Noon, Franklin Parish Schools will be closing due to severe weather
KNOE TV8
State offices in 8 NELA parishes close in anticipation of bad weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State offices in 8 different parishes closed today, Nov. 29, 2022, at noon in anticipation of severe weather. State offices are closed in the following parishes:. Catahoula. Concordia. East Carroll. Franklin. Madison. Richland. Tensas. West Carroll.
Louisiana Living: West Monroe Minute
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Staci Mitchell joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming holiday events starting this week in West Monroe. For more information on the upcoming holiday events, watch the video above.
KNOE TV8
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
Lincoln Parish Park drive-thru lights to open December 1 in collaboration with Centric Federal Credit Union
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, Lincoln Parish Park will be displaying drive-thru lights in collaboration with Centric Federal Credit Union. Admission to the park will be $10 per car and $20 per bus. Lights will be available for viewing from 5:30 PM until 10 PM. The last chance to see the lights […]
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
City of Monroe offices to close today at 1:30 PM due to incoming inclement weather
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at 1:30 PM, the City of Monroe offices will close due to incoming inclement weather. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Tornado Warning for Madison, Caldwell, Franklin, and Tensas Parishes
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for Franklin Parish, Tensas Parish, Madison Parish, and Caldwell Parish Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel provided the ArkLaMiss with live updates.
NBC 10 News Today: Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first location in Monroe today, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning gave details on the opening of Checkers, happening today in Monroe, La. For more details, watch the clip above.
