Monroe, LA

myarklamiss.com

Upcoming Christmas events in Crossett for December 2 & 3

CROSSETT,ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Crossett, Ark., has many Christmas events coming up this Friday and Saturday, December 2 – 3, 2022. The events are part of Crossett’s 2022 Christmas season themed “It’s a Hard Candy Christmas”. DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS IN CROSSETT: This will...
CROSSETT, AR
MyArkLaMiss

“Keep the Cheer Here”: Morehouse Chamber of Commerce host event supporting Morehouse Parish businesses; ends December 14th

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, November 28, 2022, marks the start of week 3 of the Morehouse Chamber of Commerce’s “Keep the Cheer Here” event that is taking place from November 13, 2022, to December 14, 2022. The event encourages residents to submit a photo of the original receipt from a locally owned Morehouse Parish […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Two families survive devastating tornado

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Land of Lights kicks off in Downtown West Monroe with a ribbon cutting

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted a ribbon cutting at the Land of Lights on Monday, November 28.. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through Christmas light display.  Mayor Staci Mitchell, Senator Jay Morris, and Discover Monroe-West Monroe president Alana Cooper were speakers at the ceremony. “Well, the holiday season in Downtown […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: West Monroe Minute

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Staci Mitchell joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming holiday events starting this week in West Monroe. For more information on the upcoming holiday events, watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA

