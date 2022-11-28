Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Coverage Of The Fredericktown Girls Tournament On J98 On Thursday
(Fredericktown) We bring you coverage of the Fredericktown girls Invitational Thursday evening on J-98. It’s a round robin format and tonight Perryville plays Central and Potosi goes against Fredericktown. All four teams had a winning record last year. Central and Perryville start the action. The Lady Rebels come off...
mymoinfo.com
Bunker’s Belk Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Bunker) Our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week is Bunker senior Kaitlyn Belk. In their only game last week, Belk scored 38 points to lead the Eagles to a 69-35 win over St. Paul. Coach Brandon Robinson says Belk was on the attack…. Coach Robinson wasn’t that surprised…
mymoinfo.com
Brylee Durbin on Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Farmington) Brylee Durbin is our first Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week for the winter sports seasons. She’s a basketball standout at St. Paul High School in Farmington. Durbin powered the Giants to a 63-33 win over Principia in their first game of the year. She closed in on a triple double with 31 points, 9 steals and 7 assists. She knew the numbers were rising, but didn’t realize how much until afterward…
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Athletic Association All Conference Boys Soccer 2022
Jefferson County Athletic Association All Conference Boys Soccer 2022.
mymoinfo.com
PBR Rookie of the Year from Steelville to Compete in Front of Hometown Fans This Weekend in St. Louis
(Steelville) The top 30 bull riders in the world will be competing in St. Louis this weekend. That includes the P.B.R.’s Unleash the Beast Elite Series’ 19th ranked bull rider in the world, Bob Mitchell of Steelville. The Crawford County man is coming off his first season in...
mymoinfo.com
Mark Reese – Service 1pm 12/3/22
Mark Reese of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mark Reese will be 11 to 1 Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Art Goede – Service 9am 12/2/22
Art Goede of St. Louis formerly of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 9:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A graveside service to be held at 12:30 at Polk Memorial Cemetery in Ellington. Visitation for Art Goede will...
mymoinfo.com
Wilma Marie Miller — Services TBA
Wilma Marie Miller of Festus passed away on November 22nd, she was 74 years old. The family is planning a celebration of life for Wilma in the spring around her birthday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
mymoinfo.com
John J.D. Barnes – Service 12/4/22 2 p.m.
John J.D. Barnes of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 85. A funeral service with full military honors will be held on Sunday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation is Sunday morning starting at 11 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
mymoinfo.com
Joanne Johnson – Service 11am 12/2/22
Joanne Johnson of Smithton, Illinois, formerly of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with burial in Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Joanne Johnson will be 10 to 11 Friday at...
mymoinfo.com
James Michael Fiedler — Service 12/3/22 Noon
James Michael Fiedler of Festus passed away Monday (11/28) at the age of 45. The visitation for James Fiedler will be Saturday (12/3) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America
Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
abc17news.com
Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
mymoinfo.com
Dolores “Dodie” Marie Miller — Memorial Mass 12/3/22 11 A.M.
Dolores “Dodie” Marie Miller of Hillsboro passed away on October 12th, she was 82 years old. The memorial mass will be Saturday (12/3) morning at 11 at St. Michael Church, in Shrewsbury. Interment will be Monday morning at 11:15 am in the Jefferson Barrack’s National Cemetery. A...
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Metro East area
A record outbreak of avian flu, also known as "bird flu," in northern states like Minnesota and South Dakota appears to have reached the St. Louis region as birds migrate south for the winter.
