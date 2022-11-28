Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Hosts Ole Miss on Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center
NORMAN – Winners of three straight games, an SEC test now awaits Oklahoma (6-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday when the Sooners play host to Ole Miss (7-1) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Toby Rowland and Bryndon Manzer on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma.
Three Double-Doubles Power OU To 43-Point Win
NORMAN – Three Sooners posted double-doubles as Oklahoma cruised past Northwestern State, 88-45, in Norman on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center to open a four-game home swing. Madi Williams, Skylar Vann and Aubrey Joens all posted double-digit points and rebounds in the win, becoming the first Sooner trio...
Dewey Selmon Joins 2022 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame Class
NORMAN — Former University of Oklahoma defensive standout Dewey Selmon was announced as a 2022 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame inductee on Wednesday. He is joined in the class by former Miami linebacker Bernard Clark Jr. and former Nebraska defensive end Grant Wistrom. A two-time All-America defensive lineman, Selmon...
Seven Sooners Earn All-Big 12 Honors
NORMAN — Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, receiver Marvin Mims Jr., offensive lineman Anton Harrison and punter Michael Turk were named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Oklahoma garnered three All-Big 12 Second Team honors, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday. Selections were made by the league's head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
OU, Villanova to Meet in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Saturday
NORMAN – Oklahoma and Villanova clash on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m. (CT) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle. Saturday's game against the Wildcats will be broadcast on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jon Rothstein on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
T&F Announces 2022-23 Schedule
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field head coach Tim Langford announced the 2022-23 track schedule Friday afternoon. This year's schedule includes three regular-season home meets, a trip to the Grand Bahama Islands and the Big 12 Outdoor Championships being held in Norman. "I'm excited about this...
