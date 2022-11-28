NORMAN – Oklahoma and Villanova clash on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m. (CT) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle. Saturday's game against the Wildcats will be broadcast on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jon Rothstein on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO