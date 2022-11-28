ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Four Florida Teens Arrested Running From Deputies In Stolen Car

 2 days ago
Four Florida teens have been arrested after running from deputies, and a rash of vehicle robberies was thwarted over the weekend.

Deputies say when a License Plate Reader flagged a stolen car coming into Deltona around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies swarmed the area.

According to investigators, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bergeron spotted the vehicle “rolling slowly” through a neighborhood with its headlights off.

A second deputy attempted a traffic stop, and the car took off at high speed.

Deputy James “set up” along the suspects’ route back to I-4, and was able to get a stop stick hit as the vehicle fled westbound, according to investigators.

The car continued onto I-4 but didn’t make it far with its two front tires disabled.

Deputies converged for a felony stop and took the 4 suspects into custody without incident.

According to investigators, all four suspects were between the ages of 14 and 18, with addresses in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Miami.

From the defendants and the car, which was stolen out of Hillsborough County, deputies recovered several rounds of ammunition, shell casings, gloves, and a mask.

