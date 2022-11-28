ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alberta, VA

Breakfast With Santa is Dec. 3

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Lawrenceville Rotary Club are sponsoring Breakfast With Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Elm Acres, 100 Raney Street. The cost is $5 per plate at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Holiday Happens in Petersburg This Weekend

Union Train Station, 103 River Street in Old Towne Petersburg. Entertainment includes: The Company – Musical Band / Soul Unlimited Band & Show. Food: Earnestine’s Table / D&M Jamaican Kitchen / Sprouse Concessions / Trapezium Brewing. Tree Lighting / Santa. Try one of the many restaurants in Downtown/Old...
Prince George Shoney’s closes

The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland

The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
Gilles Creek Goat Was Goatnapped

Currently there is a fundraiser to fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. Thank you for considering donating to our cause! This fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. The details of Mary’s abduction are below:
27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today

We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County

A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
