Read full article on original website
Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Breakfast With Santa is Dec. 3
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Lawrenceville Rotary Club are sponsoring Breakfast With Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Elm Acres, 100 Raney Street. The cost is $5 per plate at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
petersburg-va.org
Holiday Happens in Petersburg This Weekend
Union Train Station, 103 River Street in Old Towne Petersburg. Entertainment includes: The Company – Musical Band / Soul Unlimited Band & Show. Food: Earnestine’s Table / D&M Jamaican Kitchen / Sprouse Concessions / Trapezium Brewing. Tree Lighting / Santa. Try one of the many restaurants in Downtown/Old...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prince George Shoney’s closes
The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
Road closures, parking restrictions planned for Hopewell’s Light Up the Night
This weekend, the City of Hopewell will welcome the holiday season with the Light Up the Night celebration. As crowds come into the city to celebrate the season, drivers near the downtown area will have to look out for road closures and parking restrictions throughout the day.
A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland
The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
NBC12
Homeless population getting turned away due to lack of shelter space
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures continue to drop, the city of Richmond has only two cold weather shelters open for use, which is leaving some people without a place to stay. The city currently has space for roughly a few dozen people, and many people are getting turned away...
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
A rainy start to the day today
Rain will move in from the west just before sunrise this morning and taper off by late morning. A few showers will remain into early afternoon, with gusty winds.
Multiple residents evacuated after explosion at Richmond apartment building
Multiple people were evacuated after an explosion at a Richmond apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.
rvahub.com
Gilles Creek Goat Was Goatnapped
Currently there is a fundraiser to fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. Thank you for considering donating to our cause! This fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. The details of Mary’s abduction are below:
allamericanatlas.com
27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today
We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
Chesterfield family leaves 'loving legacy' in wake of tragedy
The greater Chesterfield community is remembering the lives of a mother and her three children who were slain less than two weeks ago in their Chester home.
5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
Dad whose daughter spent 100 days in the hospital is grateful for surprise
Chloe, 11, was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition at the age of eight. Since then, she’s had close to 30 surgical interventions and the family has had to live apart.
Crews working to repair water main break in Petersburg
Utility crews are working to repair a water main break in the area of N. West Street Tuesday morning between Washington Street and Hinton Street.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 North causes 5 mile backup in Richmond
A commercial tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 northbound is causing significant delays to drivers in Richmond.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Couple find 3 deer carcasses improperly disposed of on personal property in Dinwiddie
A Dinwiddie couple expressed frustration after coming across improperly disposed deer carcasses on private property.
Person injured in Henrico shooting on Nine Mile Road
Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital Tuesday night.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County
A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
Comments / 0