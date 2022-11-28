Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
FOX Sports
Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident
The Big Ten announced punishments Monday for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season. The incident, which occurred Oct. 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten announces further penalties for Michigan State in regard to Michigan Tunnel incident
Back in October, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation recently came to an end, and seven players were charged, including Khary Crump, who was charged with one count of felonious assault. On Monday, the Big Ten announced a “Public reprimand” for Michigan for their involvement in the incident, and further penalties for the Spartans.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara transfer: Reporter lists B1G West program 'to keep an eye on' following QBs portal entry
Cade McNamara has officially announced he’s in the transfer portal for Michigan after the 2022 season and some are speculating where the former starter will end up. A lot of the suspected teams are within the B1G with the Iowa Hawkeyes being a possible contender. McNamara had a successful...
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
247Sports
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
Tom Izzo Is Furious With Big Ten's Punishment Decision
The majority of people appear to be content with the punishments that Michigan State received from the Big Ten for the actions of players in the tunnel after a game against Michigan a few weeks ago. Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is not one of them. In an interview...
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
The Clippers have shown interest in trading for one of Detroit’s young stars
Following the LA Clippers’ win against the Portland Trail Blazers, they now move up to fifth place in a tight western conference. This victory sparks a win-streak for head coach Tyronn Lue as the team faced two devastating losses to the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. On Sunday...
