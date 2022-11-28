ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident

The Big Ten announced punishments Monday for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season. The incident, which occurred Oct. 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten announces further penalties for Michigan State in regard to Michigan Tunnel incident

Back in October, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation recently came to an end, and seven players were charged, including Khary Crump, who was charged with one count of felonious assault. On Monday, the Big Ten announced a “Public reprimand” for Michigan for their involvement in the incident, and further penalties for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy