Back in October, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation recently came to an end, and seven players were charged, including Khary Crump, who was charged with one count of felonious assault. On Monday, the Big Ten announced a “Public reprimand” for Michigan for their involvement in the incident, and further penalties for the Spartans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO