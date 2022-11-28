Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Report: UC One Of Deion Sanders' Final School Choices
Primetime is eyeing the Bearcats.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati announces 2023 baseball schedule
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats have unveiled their 2023 baseball schedule, the final season to be played as members of the American Athletic Conference. Opening Day for the Bearcats will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first of a four-game series against Georgia State before taking a weekend trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
linknky.com
New-look CovCath plays fast in romp over Simon Kenton in bid to stay on top a different way
We’re not going to say this in the original French because we’re pretty sure the man who came up with this line in 1849, Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, wasn’t a big basketball fan. “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” J-BAK wrote in 1849, which...
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
saturdaytradition.com
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal
Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
WLWT 5
Bearcats lose 4 commitments in 2023 class following Fickell's departure
CINCINNATI — Less than 24 hours after news broke that Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickellwas leaving the program to take the same position at the University of Wisconsin, members of the Bearcats' 2023 recruiting class are choosing to reopen their commitments. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, four players...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
2009 Covington Catholic graduate Luke Maile signs with the Reds
Former CovCath star reflects on the opportunity to sign with the Reds for a one-year deal, says he can't wait to play.
sibcyclinenews.com
October 2022 Local Home Sales Report: Cincinnati; Northern Kentucky; Dayton and Springfield, Ohio; and Southeastern Indiana
Inventory of homes for sale remains low. It may be a great time for you to sell now and take advantage high home values. Here is a report by region of homes sales throughout October 2022:. CINCINNATI OHIO / SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA. October 2022 vs October 2021. -30.8% Decrease in homes...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WLWT 5
Live racing returning to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming this week
FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is welcoming back live racing. The announcement comes after the multi-million dollar renovation thanks to a major investment from Churchill Downs. Live racing will start up again on Nov. 30, with its first post time scheduled...
UC pays $130k to settle suit with former Cincinnati health commissioner
The University of Cincinnati spent $130,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit with a former health commissioner who claimed he didn’t get an interview for a professor job because of his race.
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Fausto to close by the end of the year
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is set to close by the end of this year. The restaurant Fausto, opened by the Ferrari Brothers, will close on Dec. 22 with a final dinner party that night. The restaurant opened in June 2019, shortly after the brothers Tony and Austin...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor invited to India to meet Dalai Lama
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has been invited to India along with other mayors across the United States to meet with the Dalai Lama. "During his visit, the mayor plans on inviting His Holiness to Cincinnati as part of our ongoing efforts to put our City on the map as a flourishing, global destination," Mayor Pureval's office said in a press release.
Comments / 0