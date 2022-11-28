ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati announces 2023 baseball schedule

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats have unveiled their 2023 baseball schedule, the final season to be played as members of the American Athletic Conference. Opening Day for the Bearcats will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first of a four-game series against Georgia State before taking a weekend trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats lose 4 commitments in 2023 class following Fickell's departure

CINCINNATI — Less than 24 hours after news broke that Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickellwas leaving the program to take the same position at the University of Wisconsin, members of the Bearcats' 2023 recruiting class are choosing to reopen their commitments. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, four players...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Live racing returning to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming this week

FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is welcoming back live racing. The announcement comes after the multi-million dollar renovation thanks to a major investment from Churchill Downs. Live racing will start up again on Nov. 30, with its first post time scheduled...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati mayor invited to India to meet Dalai Lama

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has been invited to India along with other mayors across the United States to meet with the Dalai Lama. "During his visit, the mayor plans on inviting His Holiness to Cincinnati as part of our ongoing efforts to put our City on the map as a flourishing, global destination," Mayor Pureval's office said in a press release.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy