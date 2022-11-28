CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats have unveiled their 2023 baseball schedule, the final season to be played as members of the American Athletic Conference. Opening Day for the Bearcats will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first of a four-game series against Georgia State before taking a weekend trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

