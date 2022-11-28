(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO