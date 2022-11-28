Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Wykoff man appears in court on attempted murder charge
(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man is accused of trying to murder a fellow employee behind an Ostrander bar. Noah Arnold Foster, 23, faces charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a count of 5th-degree assault after allegedly stabbing the other man repeatedly in the chest and shoulder on Nov. 20.
KAAL-TV
Alleged catalytic converter thief re-arrested, held on $100K bail
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man previously arrested for the 2021 theft of more than $40,000 in catalytic converters struck a plea deal in 2022 and was released on probation. Shawn Clement, 36, was re-arrested for violating probation and is currently being held on $100,000 bail at...
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
winonaradio.com
Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges
(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
WEAU-TV 13
Second man arrested in La Crosse County homicide investigation
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The second man charged in the shooting death of Ernest Knox on Jan. 8 in La Crosse County is in custody. The La Crosse Police Department said 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Ill. was taken into custody on Nov. 25 by U.S. Marshals in Mesa, Ariz. on an arrest warrant issued by Judge Scott Horne.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges
(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
KIMT
More information released on officer-involved shooting in Goodhue Co.
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting last week in Red Wing. The Minnesota BCA said Tuesday that deputy Steve Sutton-Brown responded after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole near Bay Point Park. The driver was walking away from the scene when Sutton-Brown, who was training in the area, arrived on the scene.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
myaustinminnesota.com
Hayfield man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Hayfield man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on January 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 44-year old Dwight David Blanchard was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and seven...
Second man accused in January La Crosse homicide arrested
U.S. Marshalls took Nelson Brown into custody Friday in Mesa, Arizona. Brown is one of two accused in the shooting death of Ernest Knox on La Crosse's north side. La Crosse Police identified Brown and Karvel Freeman as suspects in Knox's death. In early March, police arrested Freeman in Tennessee.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to stand trial for stealing over $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are set to stand trial for stealing money from someone with dementia. Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68 of Chatfield, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66 of Chatfield, were charged in May with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
WEAU-TV 13
Result of investigation into Sheriff Cramer’s death to be announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officials in Eau Claire County will announce the results of the investigation into the Sept. 13 death of Sheriff Ron Cramer at a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
KIMT
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct
AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work. Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov....
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
KAAL-TV
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
Witness Aiding Rochester Police in Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating another catalytic converter theft. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the latest reported theft of the car part occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in northern Rochester. Moilanen said the converter was reported stolen off a Ram pick-up that belongs to a 60-year-old Nevada man.
KAAL-TV
Pine Island woman arrested after allegedly blowing 3.5 times legal BAC, strangling Kasson dog
(ABC 6 News) – A Pine Island woman faces burglary, DWI, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals charges after allegedly invading a Kasson home. Chrystal Marie Ondler, 39, allegedly drove to a house on the 100 block of 8th Avenue NE, Kasson, walked into the garage, and attempted to strangle the homeowner’s dog.
