Stockton, MN

KAAL-TV

Wykoff man appears in court on attempted murder charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man is accused of trying to murder a fellow employee behind an Ostrander bar. Noah Arnold Foster, 23, faces charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a count of 5th-degree assault after allegedly stabbing the other man repeatedly in the chest and shoulder on Nov. 20.
WYKOFF, MN
KROC News

Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges

(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Second man arrested in La Crosse County homicide investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The second man charged in the shooting death of Ernest Knox on Jan. 8 in La Crosse County is in custody. The La Crosse Police Department said 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Ill. was taken into custody on Nov. 25 by U.S. Marshals in Mesa, Ariz. on an arrest warrant issued by Judge Scott Horne.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges

(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

More information released on officer-involved shooting in Goodhue Co.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting last week in Red Wing. The Minnesota BCA said Tuesday that deputy Steve Sutton-Brown responded after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole near Bay Point Park. The driver was walking away from the scene when Sutton-Brown, who was training in the area, arrived on the scene.
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man charged with 6th OWI, possession of cocaine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged with OWI and possession of cocaine Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Fox was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his 6th OWI, possession...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme

(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KAAL-TV

Austin man to be tried for rape

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Witness Aiding Rochester Police in Catalytic Converter Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating another catalytic converter theft. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the latest reported theft of the car part occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in northern Rochester. Moilanen said the converter was reported stolen off a Ram pick-up that belongs to a 60-year-old Nevada man.
ROCHESTER, MN

