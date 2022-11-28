ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change hopes to raise more money to serve families

HALETHORPE, Md. — People from across the country are doing great things for their communities. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is shining a light on those organizations. On Giving Tuesday, the show highlighted one of Maryland's best which has awarded almost 8,000 vehicles for the last 23 years. Vehicles for...
HALETHORPE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Resident $50,000 Richer After Purchasing $1 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket at 7-Eleven

A Silver Spring resident won $50,000 playing Pick 5 at the 7-Eleven located at 14430 Layhill Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Silver Spring has a few sets of lucky numbers he likes to play in the Pick 3, 4 and 5 games, and one of those sets hit for $50,000 in the Nov. 12 midday Pick 5 drawing. The 56-year-old played a straight bet for $1 on the digits 83779 for the win after having a slight change of heart. Typically, he plays it as 38779 but, for this drawing, he transposed the first two digits.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

VA system assists homeless veterans through resource center

It is estimated tens of thousands of veterans nationwide are homeless. In the Baltimore area, hundreds of vets do not have a place to live. The Veteran Affairs Maryland Health Care System is hoping to fix that by going to where the homeless are. On a rainy Wednesday, social workers...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local pastor on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News continues to demand answers and accountability from our elected leaders. On November 21st, city council members advanced a controversial bill that would shorten the required number of years served to receive a pension. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in about...
BALTIMORE, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Salvation Army recovers red kettle stolen from outside a Walmart in Randallstown

BALTIMORE -- The Salvation Army in Baltimore County had one of its red kettles stolen on Monday.Luckily, the charitable organization got its kettle back.WJZ spoke to one of the workers who saw it all happen.When people hear the bells ringing, they know a Salvation Army red kettle is somewhere nearby."The general idea of giving money to give back," bellringer Lesline Linecker said. "That's the part I like… It's helping raise money for the kids that are underprivileged and anybody, really, that needs to help. All they have to do is ask. Don't steal."Linecker said he was getting ready to start...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’

Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Scratch-Offs Prize Won in MoCo Among Last Week’s Top Lottery Prizes in Maryland

A Silver Spring couple that claimed a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 were among the biggest winners last week, according to the Maryland Lottery. The couple purchased the $30 $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch off from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Additional details about winners across the state below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open Harford County location this week

BEL AIR, Md. — Honeygrow, a fast casual chain known for its stir fry and salads, will begin its push into the Baltimore suburbs this week with the opening of a Harford County location. The Philadelphia-based company will open a restaurant at 513 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air Plaza...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

