The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar.Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.He posed for photos and conducted an interview with a television channel during which he answered the questions in the style of England manager Southgate.Mr Rowe told the PA news agency: “I did this a bit in Russia in 2018 and it went a bit viral then and I thought I’d...
A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
Christian Eriksen has revealed his two idols, which one of them apparently being largely down to Football Manager.
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday. The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.
Gareth Southgate knows England need to handle heightened expectations in Qatar but says there is more belief and confidence in the squad than during the run to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago.Having taken over a side wounded by the humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland, few could have foreseen the peaks the national team would scale during the 52-year-old’s reign.England were a penalty shoot-out away from winning the European Championship against Italy last summer, having gone on an unforgettable run on the world stage in Russia in 2018.Southgate’s side ended up losing their semi-final to Croatia in extra-time –...
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales and England go head to head in a mouth-watering...
England lead Wales at World Cup 2022, through Marcus Rashford with a wonderful free-kick
Manchester City’s England stars were instrumental as the Three Lions progressed to the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Phil Foden was on target for his third England goal, while Kalvin Phillips’ second-half appearance set up the third. Manager Gareth Southgate came under fire for failing...
Ben White leaves England World Cup squad due to 'personal reasons'.
Gareth Southgate has dismissed suggestions from Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer that he should rest Harry Kane against Wales.
Sven Mislintat, Arsenal's former sporting director, is interested in reuniting with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, 90min understands.
Wayne Rooney has urged England manager Gareth Southgate to drop Spurs striker Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Mason Mount in their final World Cup group game against Wales. He insisted that England have a ‘good chance’ of going all the way to win the World Cup. After a...
Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick against Wales at the World Cup. It was the first of two goals from the Manchester United star in England’s final group match. While England were poor in the first half, Rashford was one of a few players England had that looked dangerous. It came as no surprise that he would be the one to open the scoring just five minutes after the interval from a fantastic set piece.
Harry Maguire went on a mad dash through the Wales backline before… we're not even sure what
England play Senegal in the World Cup last 16 at Al Bayt Stadium after securing top spot in Group B.A more pleasing performance in the 3-0 victory over Wales sets Gareth Southgate’s side up nicely for what he has described as the “big business” of the tournament in Qatar.But Southgate has a number of selection dilemmas with Marcus Rashford representing a player reborn following his brace on Tuesday and Phil Foden making his case to start again after also getting on the scoresheet.There is plenty to ponder, with Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka all under...
