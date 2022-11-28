Podcast: Weighing good, bad from Chiefs victory over Rams to maintain AFC’s best record

There was plenty of good, but also some concerns, for the Chiefs in their 26-10 triumph over the L.A. Rams on Sunday. The outcome was never in doubt. The Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce connection produced another impressive touchdown. The Chiefs’ 9-2 record remains the best in the AFC.

But the Chiefs didn’t get touchdowns on five of six trips to the red zone, with one of the failures coming on a Patrick Mahomes end zone interception. And another muffed punt by rookie Skyy Moore may mean his days on that duty are numbered.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, The Star’s coverage team of beat writers Jesse Newell and Herbie Teope, along with columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian, sort out Sunday’s contest and look ahead to the remaining schedule starting with this week’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The show started as a SportsBeat Live broadcast.

Story link:

Why the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the L.A. Rams should be a cautionary tale