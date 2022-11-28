Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Nov. 21-27)

By Jeff Halpern

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Nov. 21-27. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Tre Hopkins, Nashville football

The junior rushed 30 times for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Scrappers’ 63-62 win over Elkins.

Markalon Rochelle, Maumelle boys basketball

The sophomore scored 23 points, had 7 rebounds and 5 steals in a 90-56 victory over Joe T. Robinson in the Jammin’ For Jerseys at UALR. He had 28 points in a 84-51 victory over Valley Springs.

Kel Busby, Pulaski Academy football

The junior completed 22-of-41 passes for 481 yards and 6 touchdowns, and ran for another score, in the Bruins’ 54-42 win over Little Rock Catholic.

Riley Bryant, Central Arkansas Christian girls basketball

The 5-10 senior guard scored 42 points in a 84-78 double-overtime loss to Jasper.

Kenny Jordan, Pulaski Academy football

The junior ran 26 times for 224 yards and a touchdown in the Bruins’ 54-42 win over Little Rock Catholic.

Braden Tanner, Dardanelle boys basketball

The 6-0 senior guard scored 11 of his 27 points in the third quarter in a 74-52 victory over Valley Springs in the Jammin For Jerseys at UALR. He had 17 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in a. 58-55 loss to Joe T. Robinson.

Braylen Russell, Benton football

The junior carried 39 times for 234 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 31-24 loss to Greenwood.

Abby Beene, Bauxite girls basketball

The 5-9 senior scored 36 points in a 70-64 loss to Baptist Prep and had 33 points in a 61-35 victory over Perryville in the Fountain Lake Classic.

Hunter Houston, Greenwood football

The senior completed 25-of-42 passes for 259 yards with 2 touchdowns, and ran for 59 yards and another score, in the Bulldogs’ 31-24 win over Benton.

Dallas Thomas, Little Rock Parkview boys basketball

The 6-8 junior scored 19 points, had 15 rebounds and 3 blocks in a 63-61 victory over Little Rock Central.

Jason Sullivan, Carlisle football

The senior rushed 31 times for 189 and 4 touchdowns in the Bison’s 25-20 win over Mount Ida.

Silver Mulliniks, Quitman girls basketball

Mulliniks scored 17 points in a 68-45 victory over Nemo Vista in the Fast Break Classic. She had 43 points in a 43-35 victory over Rural Special.

Nick Stone, Bentonville football

The senior racked up 11 total tackles, including 2 for a loss, and forced a fumble in the Tigers’ 15-13 win over Cabot.

Shamar Marshall, Blytheville boys basketball

The 6-2 senior guard scored 16 points in a. 54-49 victory over St. Paul’s (Calif.) at the Tournament of Champions in Peoria, Ill. He had 24 points in a 69-37 victory over Urbana (Ill.).

Dax Goff, Booneville football

The junior rushed 17 times for 189 yards to put him over 2,000 for the season, while passing for a touchdown, rushing for another touchdown and a 2-point conversion, in the Bearcats’ 35-20 win over Osceola.

Brineka Taylor, Rivercrest girls basketball

The 5-8 senior guard scored 32 points and had 8 rebounds in a 84-58 victory over Buffalo Island Central.

Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian football

The senior rushed for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns on runs of 55, 12, 25 and 2 yards in the Saints’ 48-19 win over Camden Fairview.

Trenton Hunt, Waldron boys basketball

The 5-10 senior guard scored 23 points in a 54-33 victory over Mulberry.

Donovan Whitten, Arkadelphia football

The senior completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 193 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Badgers’ 48-13 win over Rivercrest.

Grace Hooten, Piggot girls basketball

Hooten scored 31 points in a 51-30 victory over Rector.

Jalen Dupree, Malvern football

The junior carried 32 times for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 63-yarder, in the Leopards’ 27-21 overtime win over Warren.

Ty Robinson, Lake Hamilton boys basketball

The 6-4 junior guard scored 31 points, had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in a 72-64 victory over Little Rock Parkview.

Da’Shawn Chairs, Elkins football

The junior rushed 16 times for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 3 passes for 73 yards and another TD, in the Elks’ in the Elks’ 63-62 loss to Nashville.

Evan Polsgrove, Brookland girls basketball

The 5-8 sophomore guard scored 18 points, had 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in a 52-48 victory over Jonesboro.

Brandon Johnson, Bryant football

The senior had 11 total tackles, including 2 for a loss, and added a pass breakup in the Hornets’ 42-21 win over Conway.