Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Not enough money to complete all flood recovery projects, Haywood County officials fear

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a year later and debris from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred remains in many parts of Haywood County. “It’s been a while since it happened,” said Doug Smith, of Canton. “I came around the corner, and I’m amazed at what banks have been washed away and trees of have been taken out. It was a massive flood.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Hurricane Ridge wildfire grows to 500 acres as crews work to contain the blaze

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Fire crews continue to battle a growing wildfire in Haywood County that's been burning for nearly a week. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, the US Forest Service reports the Hurricane Ridge Fire has grown to 500 acres, with fire growth fueled by dry conditions and low humidity. Increased acreage was also due to fire managers' ability to get a more accurate mapping of the remote fire area. Firefighting efforts have increased the containment of the fire to 25%. Rainfall is expected to moderate conditions overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area. Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Heavy rain drenches Western North Carolina, should help drought conditions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A significant rain event overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning dropped between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain across much of Western North Carolina. The highest totals were reported in the southwestern mountains and valleys, where places like Graham, Macon and Swain counties received up...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Searching for Boomer Inn

Readers are now likely to be searching their own minds for the meaning of the term “boomer inn.” Could it be a hotel or boarding house? Maybe the name is associated with the generation of people known as baby boomers following World War II. Then again, it might...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

WNC Repair Cafe Returns on December 13th

On December 13, 2022, WNC Repair Cafe will open to the community for another evening of free repairs. A repair cafe is an event where you are invited to bring in broken household objects and meet with volunteer repair specialists who then guide you through the repair process. Volunteers with WNC Repair Cafe believe that there is value in knowing how to repair, rather than replace, your items, and will be offering repairs at no cost to any and all members of the community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
ASHEVILLE, NC

