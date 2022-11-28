On December 13, 2022, WNC Repair Cafe will open to the community for another evening of free repairs. A repair cafe is an event where you are invited to bring in broken household objects and meet with volunteer repair specialists who then guide you through the repair process. Volunteers with WNC Repair Cafe believe that there is value in knowing how to repair, rather than replace, your items, and will be offering repairs at no cost to any and all members of the community.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO