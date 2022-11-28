Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Westbound lane of Smokey Park Highway closed after truck gets 'wedged' under bridge
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash is backing up some traffic on Smokey Park Highway in Buncombe County. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) says a truck became wedged Tuesday morning beneath the bridge on Smokey Park Highway at Sandhill School Road. The eastbound lane is still open to traffic but vehicles going westbound are being diverted.
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Stretch of I-26 among worst in North Carolina for work zone crashes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's not the list you want to be on, let alone near the top. But that's where a News 13 investigation into work zone crashes found two mountain counties. The cost to drivers is $684,000,000 in repairs annually. A News 13 investigation uncovered where those...
WLOS.com
Not enough money to complete all flood recovery projects, Haywood County officials fear
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a year later and debris from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred remains in many parts of Haywood County. “It’s been a while since it happened,” said Doug Smith, of Canton. “I came around the corner, and I’m amazed at what banks have been washed away and trees of have been taken out. It was a massive flood.”
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
WLOS.com
'It's an early flood warning system:' City of Hendersonville installs flood sensors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As flooding concerns grow in Western North Carolina, one mountain city is turning to technology for help. This November, the city of Hendersonville installed four flood sensors in flood-prone and highly traveled areas throughout the city. "Basically, we mounted them on bridges, and what you...
WLOS.com
Code Purple issued for Wednesday & Thursday ahead of cold, rainy weather system
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition announced Tuesday that a Code Purple will be in effect for Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1, due to dangerous weather conditions. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm...
WLOS.com
Hurricane Ridge wildfire grows to 500 acres as crews work to contain the blaze
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Fire crews continue to battle a growing wildfire in Haywood County that's been burning for nearly a week. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, the US Forest Service reports the Hurricane Ridge Fire has grown to 500 acres, with fire growth fueled by dry conditions and low humidity. Increased acreage was also due to fire managers' ability to get a more accurate mapping of the remote fire area. Firefighting efforts have increased the containment of the fire to 25%. Rainfall is expected to moderate conditions overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area. Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is...
WLOS.com
Smoke from wildfire 'exacerbating' traffic issues on I-40 in Haywood County, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews have been battling a wildfire in Haywood County since Wednesday. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Hurricane Ridge Fire is burning near Harmon Den, Exit 7 off I-40 on the Appalachian Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest. Cathy Dowd with the U.S. Forest...
WLOS.com
Firefighters count on rain to help contain Hurricane Ridge wildfire
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hurricane Ridge wildfire has been burning for almost a week, and firefighters hope to get some help from rain expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The fire began about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, off Interstate 40 in Haywood County near the Cold Springs...
WLOS.com
Heavy rain drenches Western North Carolina, should help drought conditions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A significant rain event overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning dropped between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain across much of Western North Carolina. The highest totals were reported in the southwestern mountains and valleys, where places like Graham, Macon and Swain counties received up...
WLOS.com
Haywood County's plan to build bike pump track gets $500,000 boost from state grant
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is on financial track to build a mountain bike park with the awarding of a state grant. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund awarded $500,000 to build a terrain park called a pump track on land in Waynesville near the old Francis Farm landfill.
Smoky Mountain News
Searching for Boomer Inn
Readers are now likely to be searching their own minds for the meaning of the term “boomer inn.” Could it be a hotel or boarding house? Maybe the name is associated with the generation of people known as baby boomers following World War II. Then again, it might...
WLOS.com
Vacation rental inventory eclipses that of hotels for first time in Buncombe Co. history
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the president and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) announced at a meeting of tourism officials that for the first time in Buncombe County history, vacation rental inventory has eclipsed hotel inventory. During the...
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
asheville.com
WNC Repair Cafe Returns on December 13th
On December 13, 2022, WNC Repair Cafe will open to the community for another evening of free repairs. A repair cafe is an event where you are invited to bring in broken household objects and meet with volunteer repair specialists who then guide you through the repair process. Volunteers with WNC Repair Cafe believe that there is value in knowing how to repair, rather than replace, your items, and will be offering repairs at no cost to any and all members of the community.
WLOS.com
Haywood Co. Sheriffs Office, Canton PD make deal to replace flood-damaged ammo
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year's flooding in Western North Carolina targeted many aspects of life, even swamping the Canton Police Department's ammunition supply. But replacements were readily available from a deal just down the road. When the flood happened in August of 2021, it flooded the Canton...
WLOS.com
63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
