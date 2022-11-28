Read full article on original website
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a stabbing Wednesday.
GRPD: Man stabbed over trespassing argument
Police say a man was stabbed in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Fox17
Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong. We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on...
Fatal fire investigations center on electrical, space heater
Bodycam video from a Kent County sheriff’s deputy shows the moment first responders arrived at the home on 48th Street east of Division Avenue early Monday morning.
WWMT
Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
Police asking for public's help locating 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 4-year-old girl after they say their non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit. Police say 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora...
WWMTCw
Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
No injuries after small fire on Grand Haven school bus
A school bus driver and two students were able to safely get off the bus after a small fire broke out.
KCSO body cam video shows rescue efforts during deadly house fire
The Kent County Sheriff's Office released body camera video Wednesday showing first responders' efforts during a deadly house fire in Kentwood.
WWMT
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the YMCA transport van was struck by...
WWMTCw
Man dies in accidental Grand River drowning, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of man whose body was discovered in the Grand River Nov. 11 was ruled to be an accidental drowning, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner Tuesday. Hardy identified: Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say. A fisherman called 9-1-1...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Allegan County (Allegan County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Allegan County on Saturday morning. The accident happened in Saugatuck Township, close to Old Allegan Road, on southbound I-196 at around 9:50 a.m.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
WWMT
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMT
Police looking for man wanted in fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is wanted in the fatal shooting of a Grand Rapids woman on Oct. 11. Patrick Jones, 30-years-old, was a passenger in the vehicle the shooting victim was driving. Tamiqua...
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
WWMT
Battle Creek parole absconder arrested after Calhoun County chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Battle Creek man faces multiple charges after leading Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies on a chase through Springfield Sunday night. Before the chase began, deputies recognized a car in an Upton Avenue parking lot that had fled from authorities earlier in the week, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Police ID man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment building
Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment complex on Friday as Dionte Lamarcus Sims.
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at car
A Kalamazoo man who shot at a car with four people inside has been sentenced to 120 months in prison. He is 30-year-old Deshay Malory.
