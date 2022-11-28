Read full article on original website
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
Texas drone footage shows heaps of discarded trash and clothing at southern border crossing
Drone footage of a frequent border crossing point along the Rio Grande shows piles of discarded trash and clothing on Thursday in Normandy, Texas.
Missing US tourist found dead in gorge in Indian Himalayan town
A US tourist who went missing in north India’s Himachal Pradesh state has been found dead, authorities said on Tuesday.Maxmillian Lorenzo, 30, had come to the state to attend a meditation retreat and went missing last week.Police said he was staying at the Arra Camps in Naddi village and would hike daily to Gunna Mata Temple, a 4.5km trek that winds through thick forests.“Last week, he went to meditate at an isolated place. On 8 November, he texted the camp owner saying he lost the trail and was stuck in the mountains and was also short of supplies. After...
Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
TikTok captures an angry mob booing a tourist who climbed a protected Mayan pyramid in Mexico: 'lock her up'
A tourist has been labeled disrespectful for climbing the Chichén Itzá pyramid in Mexico as a throng of people gathered to boo and throw water at her.
Tourist mobbed by onlookers after climbing ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico
A tourist was mobbed by onlookers after she was accused of disrespecting Mayan culture by climbing El Castillo, a step-pyramid in Mexico.In a recent video posted on TikTok by @angelalopeze, that has since circulated on social media, an unidentified woman could be seen climbing the steps of the historical monument, which is known as the Temple of Kukulcán. The pyramid lies in the centre of the Chichen Itza, an archaeological site in Yucatán.Once the woman made it to the top of the pyramid, she took her hat off and started to dance, prompting a crowd of onlookers standing at...
natureworldnews.com
Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Mysterious Archeological Discovery from Aztec Civilization
Mysterious archaeological discovery in the old Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan had to be reburied or covered by archaeologists until an unknown time in the future, according to a report. The site of the unusual find is located near Mexico City and the discovery in question was an archaeological monument first...
Mexican hairless dogs date back 3,500 years ago and were eaten by the Aztecs
The Xoloitzcuintle or Xolo include several breeds of hairless dogs. The hairless variant is known as the Mexican Hairless dog. The breed of hairless dogs is characterized by smooth, close-fitting skin and the dogs range in different colors from black to a reddish color. The dog wrinkles its forehead when deep in thought.
Mother of disappeared person slain in Mexico, the fifth murder in 2 years
Another mother searching for her disappeared child is killed in Mexico, the fifth murder of a search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021.
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Gill: Why do we call the Christmas flower a Poinsettia
Indigenous to Mexico, cuetlaxochitl (pronounced ket-la-sho-she) is a perennial, ornamental plant capable reaching heights of 10 – 15 feet, frequently associated with the time of winter solstice. Cuetlaxochitl is a Nahuatl word. “Cuitlatl”, means residue and “xochitl”, means flower; it is the “flower that grows in residues or soil.” Cultivated and valued in Central America long before the arrival of Europeans, Euphorbia pulcherrima (meaning very beautiful Euphorbia) is known more commonly as Poinsettia. Mexico exports more...
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Swimming Holes in New Mexico
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdJ8SSVAE_Y&feature=emb_imp_woyt. You’ll want to be ready if you intend to engage in watering hole activities in New Mexico throughout the summer. It’s crucial to keep in mind that New Mexico is largely comprised of desert areas, and as a result, the summers can get quite warm. The sunshine is beaming down and the temperature reaches over 100°F on certain days.
US agencies sued over fate of rare Rio Grande minnow
Environmentalists on Wednesday accused the U.S. government of not doing enough to ensure the survival of the Rio Grande silvery minnow as drought tightens its grip on one of the longest rivers in the West.In a lawsuit filed in federal court, the group WildEarth Guardians asked a judge to force the Bureau of Reclamation and the Fish and Wildlife Service to reassess the effects of water management activities on the endangered fish. They also want federal officials to develop enforceable measures to keep dams and diversions along the river’s stretch through New Mexico's most populated region from jeopardizing the...
