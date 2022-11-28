On Monday, November 28, 2022, Jeffrey Applebaum, 78, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away with his family at his bedside. Born to George and Gloria Applebaum in Seattle, WA, he graduated from The University of Washington, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha MU, with both his undergraduate degree and his Medical Doctorate. He served in the Army as a Major at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA. After an honorable discharge, he moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA where he opened his own family practice and helped found Temple Bat Yam, the first Jewish Temple in South Lake Tahoe.

