No. 11 Saltillo Lady Lions force OT Thriller vs No. 25 Canton
The No. 11 ranked Saltillo Lady Lions have gotten off to a very hot start this season, winning 10 of their first 11 games. Last night, they hosted the No. 25 ranked team in 4A, the Canton Lady Eagles, for what was probably their toughest task of the season. The...
Sulphur Springs Boys, Girls each hit road Tuesday
Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now we are in that weird time between Thanksgiving and Christmas. After a little break, people have to return to work and students have to return to school. Luckily there is one sliver lining, which is the return of high school basketball. Both the...
Chapel Hill and Kilgore get set for postseason rematch in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Character is revealed when your back is again the wall, and in the regional round of the playoffs, Chapel Hill found themselves down 17-nothing at the half, but were able to rally and beat Lumberton 35-23. “Very proud of our program and where our culture is at and just how these […]
Still Looking for A.W. Steed
36 years ago, Rains County businessman A.W. Steed went missing from his Sulphur Springs home, never to be heard from again. His family is still searching for answers. Jennifer Steed Adams wants to remind residents that a Sulphur Springs citizen is missing. Her grandfather, A.W. Steed, has not been seen since Aug. 31, 1986.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
A Year in Review – Better Living for Texans by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
This is the 3rd in a series of program impacts, provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health – Hopkins County. Better Living for Texans is a statewide program targeted toward helping families serve healthier foods and increase physical activity. In Hopkins County, approximately 4,021 receive supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits according to https://hhs.texas.gov.
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
MGISD, Saltillo ISD, Sulphur Bluff ISD Public Hearing Notice
*Miller Grove ISD will conduct a public meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the High School Library to review and discuss the 2022 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. This year’s rating of Above Standard is based on the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Obituary for Willa Dickey
Funeral service for Willa Dickey, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Ms. Dickey passed away on November 28, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for James Young
Funeral services for James Wallace Young will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at League Street Church of Christ (1100 S League St, Sulphur Springs, TX) with Bro. Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (376 CR 1175, Sulphur Springs, TX) with Chauncey Hawkins, Chris Young, Darius Raisey, Eric Hynson, Reggie Howard, and Richard Wilson, Brian Vaughn, Gerald Young Jr., Greg Scurlark, and Lawson Crook serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at MLK Church of Christ (154 Martin Luther King Dr., Sulphur Springs, TX).
KLTV
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Tyler PD sergeant retiring after 11 years
TYLER, Texas — Members of the Tyler Police Department are honoring one of their own as they celebrate the retirement of Sergeant Wendell Gardner. Sgt. Gardner started his career at the Tyler Police Department in March of 1998. He went from a career as a Registered Nurse to joining his three brothers, three of them being officers and one being a dispatcher, at the Tyler Police Department.
KLTV
Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Tyler gas station at knifepoint in 2018. Ty Golightly pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime. He will receive credit for 1,680 days in jail.
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
KLTV
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
District rallies around Arp ISD coach who lost home to fire. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Butler, who gave an update on how he and his mother are doing since the house fire and talked about what this love and support from the community means to him. Grand...
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
