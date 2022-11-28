ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur shooting victim dies

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was shot in Decatur early Saturday morning has died, the Decatur Police Department announced on Monday.

Sergeant Steven Carroll said Decatur Police were informed on Sunday that the victim passed away at 1:46 p.m. that day. She was identified as 31-year-old Shakita S. Bond.

Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire

Decatur Police found Bond unresponsive in a car on Saturday while responding to a shooting report in the area of Sedgwick and Jasper Streets. Bond was taken to a hospital in Decatur for treatment before being transferred to a hospital in Champaign County, where she later died.

The investigation into the shooting, now classified as a homicide, is ongoing. Decatur Police are asking for the community’s help in solving the murder; people with information are encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

